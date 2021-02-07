Bitter cold expected to continue through the week in Omaha; record could fall Saturday

Button up, batten down and brace yourself because this cold snap isn’t going anywhere soon.

“It’s going to be bitterly, bitterly cold,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Eastlack said Sunday. “We’re talking highs this week in the single digits for the most part.”

A mass of arctic air over central Canada is diving down all the way to Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, he said. The blast of cold that arrived Sunday in Omaha is expected to stay at least seven days, Eastlack said.

The Omaha area had received from 1 to 2 inches of snow by midafternoon Sunday. The temperature hovered near 7 degrees for most of the day.

“This cold is going to continue into next week, and it will be really cold next weekend,” Eastlack said. “We’re looking at wind chills ranging from 15 to 25 below zero.”

Wind chills of 20 below or more trigger a warning from the weather service. Those in an area with a wind chill warning should avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts, according to the agency’s guidelines.