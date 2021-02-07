Bitter cold expected to continue through the week; record could fall Saturday

The forecast calls for temperatures to be significantly lower than average at this time of year. The average high in Omaha is 35 degrees and the average low is 16, Eastlack said.

A 149-year-old record for the lowest high temperature in Omaha is predicted to fall on Saturday. Eastlack said the forecast calls for a high of 4 degrees on Saturday, which would eclipse the mark of 5 degrees set on Feb. 13, 1872.

"Right now, that's the only record in jeopardy out of the next seven days in Omaha," he said. "We're saying, over the whole week, that if you don't have to be outside, don't."

Count police officers, firefighters and public works employees among those who must work in the cold. Two Omaha police officers were wrapping up their southeast precinct shift about 7:40 a.m. Saturday when they spotted a man under an overpass near 29th and Arbor Streets on Saturday suffering from the cold.

The officers said in a report that the 42-year-old was down on the ground in 10-degree weather without proper clothing for the conditions. He was taken in critical condition by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he asked that no information about his condition be released, a hospital spokesman said Sunday.