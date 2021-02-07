Bitter cold expected to continue through the week; record could fall Saturday

Button up, batten down and brace yourself because this cold snap isn't going anywhere soon.
"It's going to be bitterly, bitterly cold," National Weather Service meteorologist David Eastlack said Sunday. "We're talking highs this week in the single digits for the most part."
A mass of arctic air over central Canada is diving down all the way to Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, he said. The blast of cold that arrived Sunday in Omaha is expected to stay at least seven days, Eastlack said.
The Omaha area had received from 1 to 2 inches of snow by midafternoon Sunday. The temperature hovered near 7 degrees for most of the day.
"This cold is going to continue into next week, and it will be really cold next weekend," Eastlack said. "We're looking at wind chills ranging from 15 to 25 below zero."
Wind chills of 20 below or more trigger a warning from the National Weather Service. Those in an area with a wind chill warning should avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts, according to the agency's guidelines.
There is a 50% chance of snow on Monday with 1 to 2 inches of light snow possible in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The next best chances for snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday when there is a 20% to 30% chance of precipitation.
The forecast calls for temperatures to be significantly lower than average at this time of year. The average high in Omaha is 35 degrees and the average low is 16, Eastlack said.
A 149-year-old record for the lowest high temperature in Omaha is predicted to fall on Saturday. Eastlack said the forecast calls for a high of 4 degrees on Saturday, which would eclipse the mark of 5 degrees set on Feb. 13, 1872.
"Right now, that's the only record in jeopardy out of the next seven days in Omaha," he said. "We're saying, over the whole week, that if you don't have to be outside, don't."
Count police officers, firefighters and public works employees among those who must work in the cold. Two Omaha police officers were wrapping up their southeast precinct shift about 7:40 a.m. Saturday when they spotted a man under an overpass near 29th and Arbor Streets on Saturday suffering from the cold.
The officers said in a report that the 42-year-old was down on the ground in 10-degree weather without proper clothing for the conditions. He was taken in critical condition by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he asked that no information about his condition be released, a hospital spokesman said Sunday.
"Our officers look out for people suffering from exposure, stranded vehicles on the side of the road and other instances of citizens in need during cold weather," Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman said. "It's critical in this type of weather."
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said supervisors do their best to protect their crews and residents. The goal is to "keep everyone safe during any kind of weather" in Omaha, he said.
"When it is really cold out, we try and call for extra manpower to help with rotating crews more frequently to prevent any possible injuries from the cold," Fitzpatrick said. "Also, depending on the fire, we can ask for our command post or extra medic units to keep firefighters warm or we have a partnership with the bus company to provide buses to keep the citizens that may need to evacuate their homes due to a fire."
OSHA guidelines warn that prolonged exposure to freezing or cold temperatures may cause serious health problems such as trench foot, frostbite and hypothermia. In extreme cases, including cold water immersion, exposure can lead to death.
Danger signs include uncontrolled shivering, slurred speech, clumsy movements, fatigue and confused behavior. If these signs are observed, emergency help should be called immediately, according to the guidelines.
The cold can also play havoc with machinery and homes. As of noon on Sunday, Buchanan's Service Center at 50th and Dodge Streets reported about a dozen vehicles being brought in for failure to start, that's typical in severely cold weather, a spokesman said.
Homeowners, if they haven't done so already, should remove garden hoses from outdoor faucets, said Dan Fay of Dan Fay Plumbing in Omaha. They also could put a frost-protection cover over the faucet for extra protection, he said. The covers are available at hardware stores.
People who leave their homes for extended periods during the winter should put RV antifreeze — not regular antifreeze — in their floor drains or down any toilets or showers, Fay said.
"All the fixtures would need a small amount, 10 or 12 ounces, down each drain" into the P-traps, which are U-shaped pipes. They also should have their water lines blown out, similar to a sprinkler line, he said, and shut off the water to their toilets.
People sometimes let water drip out of their faucets to keep their water lines from freezing, but that can wear out the gaskets, Fay said. Some homeowners also leave the doors of their kitchen and bathroom cabinets open so warm air can circulate around their pipes, but "if the house is built properly," he said, "you don't need to do that."
If your house has issues with pipes freezing, Fay said, "you need to discuss things with your plumber to prevent it from freezing." Otherwise, he said, "you're just patching it."
The 11 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272