Black Friday ads in Wednesday's Omaha World-Herald; no print edition on Thursday

Thanksgiving has always been a uniquely tricky holiday for newspapers like ours.

It’s typically the largest paper of the year, with lots of advertising inserts promoting Black Friday sales. Because of its size and the desire to make some copies of the paper available to sell early, our deadlines always have needed to be earlier than normal. And as a result, we’ve typically emphasized heartwarming feature stories that are written in advance and are in keeping with the holiday’s theme of gratitude. We’ve called it our “Thankful Edition.”

Before now, that special holiday paper always has been delivered on Thanksgiving Day. This year, however, we’re putting all the advertising inserts into our Wednesday paper and making that our big holiday issue. The change from Thursday to Wednesday means you’ll have an extra day to study the sales before stores open on Friday.

And we’re changing something else: There will be no print edition distributed on Thanksgiving Day itself.

Instead, the special Wednesday holiday edition that’s delivered to your home or available at stores will include a bonus Thanksgiving section. The bonus section will include interesting news and sports stories, an extra editorial page with Public Pulse letters, plus the comics, puzzles and features that normally would be published in Thursday’s paper. We know readers want to see those daily elements, and we’re making sure that you don’t miss them!

Having that bonus Thanksgiving section as part of Wednesday’s holiday paper means we’ll be able to let your newspaper carriers spend more time with their families on Thanksgiving Day, and our production teams won’t have to work on Thanksgiving Eve. We’re happy to give them that break.

Even so, The World-Herald will have reporters, photographers and editors covering news and sports all Thanksgiving week, and delivering the latest updates on Omaha.com and in a Thursday e-edition for subscribers.

It’s new for us to not have a stand-alone print paper on Thanksgiving Day. But readers who get the special holiday edition on Wednesday still will have the Black Friday ads that used to be in Thursday’s paper, along with the extra stories and other content that we’re packing into the bonus Thanksgiving section that day. And come Friday and beyond, we’ll be back with our regular print newspaper.

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time to reflect on things we’re grateful for, such as family, friends, freedom and faith. At The World-Herald, we’re also grateful for all of our readers and our employees. We hope that you enjoy the holiday.