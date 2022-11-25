Black Friday shoppers see thinner crowds at Omaha-area stores

Ron Weinand parked his shopping cart on a quiet stretch of aisle and flipped through pages of a Cabela's ad.

Weinand visited the La Vista sporting good store with his wife and sister-in-law. The trio hits up stores for Black Friday sales every year. They weren't after any big electronics steals this year. Instead, they had a cart holding a handful of $10 flannel shirts in a variety of colors.

Their first stop was at Menards, where the line snaked into the parking lot with 10 minutes to spare until the store opened at 6 a.m., Weinand said. The Menards near 120th Street and West Dodge Road was still busy at about 8:30 a.m. with a full parking lot and shoppers streaming in and out of the home improvement store.

After years of disruption because of the coronavirus pandemic, Weinand said it was good to be back out in-person. But, he's noticed inflation and that's led him to tighten the budget for this year's holiday shopping.

Laurie Weinand and her sister, Vic Madsen, agreed that crowds seemed to be thinner than in years past.

Boxes of doorbuster items were scattered around Cabela's. Flannel shirts, hoodies and jeans appeared to be hot finds this year.

A Garmin fish finder and Savage brand rifles also were popular sale items, said Melody Just, assistant general manager at the store.

The first 250 customers received gift cards when the doors opened at 5 a.m. Those gift cards were gone after seven minutes, Just said. The initial rush appeared to be on par with past years, Just added. By 8 a.m., customers were still strolling through the doors and shelves were still stocked with doorbuster items.

In past years, Just said, lines for the cash registers would have been backed up through the store. But she credits some of the calm to the store starting its Black Friday sales on Monday.

Parking lots at Target and Walmart near 168th Street and West Maple Road were nearly packed with parked cars. Continuing down West Maple Road, stores like Lowe's, Home Depot and TJ Maxx had similarly full lots.

Annette Lawson took a break from shopping to wait for her kids who stood in a line that stretched from the door of Lululemon at Village Pointe.

She wasn't out for anything in particular, but did manage to nab a new pair of tennis shoes for herself.

Lawson said she misses the days when Black Friday sales were exclusively in store on the Friday after Thanksgiving. At Target on Friday morning, she found a deal for earbuds, but it was only good if purchased online.

"I kind of miss only getting sales on Black Friday," she said. "That was always the fun of Black Friday."

Many retailers have been running Black Friday sales in the days — and even weeks — leading up to Thanksgiving. Customers also may have noticed that discounts weren't quite as steep as in years past.

The latest government retail sales report shows retail sales rose last month even when adjusting for inflation. That underscores some resiliency among shoppers heading into the Black Friday weekend, the kickoff to the holiday season.

Third-quarter earnings results from major retailers show shoppers aren't willing to pay full price and are waiting for deals. Kohl's, Target and Macy's all noted Americans have also slowed their spending in the past few weeks.

It's a dramatic change from last year's holiday period when shoppers began looking for their holiday items as early as October for fear they wouldn't get what they needed amid pandemic-infused clogs in the supply chain. They were also flush with cash from government stimulus money.

Kylie Lindell and Deb Kruger breezed past stores in Village Pointe. They weren't looking for any particular items. Instead, the mother-daughter duo was enjoying the hustle and bustle of the day.

Lindell and Kruger both sported Santa hats and festive sweatshirts adorned with the Grinch. Lindell's baby Lively was bundled in on the theme, too, with a Grinch blanket draped over her stroller.

"We like the Christmas spirit," Lindell said. "Once Thanksgiving is over, we're in full Christmas mode."

By about 9 a.m., they had one bag from a store at Village Pointe. Although they planned to visit the outlet mall in Gretna and a few other stops.

But, Kruger said, they always wrap up by kickoff of the Husker-Hawkeyes game. Then it's time for leftovers.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.