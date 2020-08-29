Black Lives Matter supporters protest in Omaha's Old Market

“It was just a reminder that police are still killing Black and brown people at a disparate rate,” he said.
Alexander’s group, ProBLAC Omaha helped, have helped put together several rallies at the intersection in recent weeks. There have been counterprotesters in recent nights, he said, and he’s concerned that they might pose a threat.
So ProBLAC has organized de-escalation squads— members of the movement with experience handling tense situations. Taylor Thornburg, a member of the de-escalation squad, said he wants to help ensure that no one is hurt.
"If an armed agitator meets us, they will meet us with open arms," he said, "because we want to solve this problem with peace."
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge in Omaha on Monday, August 24, 2020. The protest was organized in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin, who was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge in Omaha on Monday, August 24, 2020. The protest was organized in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin, who was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday.
Jessica Devine of Omaha attends a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Monday.
Mitch Mitchell, right, leads a drum circle as protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Demonstrators gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Monday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
SeaSea Stark of Omaha raises her fist at a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Eduardo Quintero of Omaha makes a sign at a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
John McDevitt, left, and Ryan Sorens, both of Omaha, protest the shooting of Jacob Blake on Monday.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Monday.
Bear Alexander leads chants at a protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
SeaSea Stark of Omaha raises her fist at a protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
An Omaha police vehicle drives past a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Monday.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Monday.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Monday.
Protesters pick signs from a pile as protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Monday.
Bear Alexander leads chants at a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Peyton Zyla of Omaha and other demonstrators protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Protesters clash with a motorcyclist at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Monday.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Monday.
Peyton Zyla of Omaha and other protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Monday.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Monday.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Monday.
A man shouts "all lives matter" at protesters in the Old Market on Monday.
Bear Alexander, right, leads chants at a protest in the Old Market on Monday night.
Demonstrators raise their fists at a protest in the Old Market against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
An Old Market resident watches protesters from their balcony on Monday.
A protester carries a sign in the Old Market on Monday night.