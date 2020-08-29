 Skip to main content
Black Lives Matter supporters protest in Omaha's Old Market
Black Lives Matter supporters protest in Omaha's Old Market

Bear Alexander, right leads chants during a protest in the Old Market on Monday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A group of Black Lives Matter supporters gathered at 11th and Howard Streets on Saturday night to protest police violence.

At its peak, the rally drew about 100 to 150 people.

Shortly before 10 p.m, protesters left the intersection and began marching through the streets of the Old Market.

Organizer Bear Alexander said the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has reinvigorated the movement.

“It was just a reminder that police are still killing Black and brown people at a disparate rate,” he said.

Alexander’s group, ProBLAC Omaha helped, have helped put together several rallies at the intersection in recent weeks. There have been counterprotesters in recent nights, he said, and he’s concerned that they might pose a threat.

So ProBLAC has organized de-escalation squads— members of the movement with experience handling tense situations. Taylor Thornburg, a member of the de-escalation squad, said he wants to help ensure that no one is hurt. 

 "If an armed agitator meets us, they will meet us with open arms," he said, "because we want to solve this problem with peace." 

