Blair newspaper publisher dedicated his life to family, community

No task was too big or too small for fourth-generation newspaperman Ken Rhoades, publisher emeritus of the Washington County Enterprise in Blair.

"He was the classic old newspaper publisher with ink in his veins," said son Mark Rhoades, the current publisher of the Enterprise. "He did every job there was, from reporting to sweeping up, and even ran the presses."

Rhoades recalled his father rushing to take photos at fire calls or traffic accidents, even in the middle of the night. He once was injured while photographing a burning building when the doors blew open in an explosion, but he kept taking pictures.

The elder Rhoades died Monday at age 90 at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Blair.

Ken Rhoades continued his family's history of publishing newspapers. His great-grandfather, Hilton Rhoades, was a journalist with the Omaha Journal-Stockman before opening newspapers in the small Nebraska towns of Washington and Kennard. Rhoades' grandfather, John Rhoades, later purchased a newspaper from Hilton Rhoades and moved it to Blair. His father, J. Hilton Rhoades, ran the newspaper until selling it to Ken in 1977.

Ken Rhoades, who was a member of the Nebraska Press Association Hall of Fame, served as president of the National Newspaper Association and of the Nebraska Press Association. In 2000, he was the recipient of the Master Editor-Publisher Award from the Nebraska Newspaper Association.

Ken Rhoades began working for his father at the Blair newspaper as a youngster. During a 1991 interview with The World-Herald, he talked about getting his start.

"As a kid, I started pouring lead for the Linotype machines," he said. "I was ecstatic to get paid 10 cents an hour to run the folder."

Mark Rhoades said readers loved his father's column, "This and That," in which he talked about everything from the latest happenings at City Hall to family events.

"He was never afraid to stir the pot with his editorials, where he called it like it saw it," his son said. "He spoke his mind in an effort to improve his community. There were many cases where his news coverage and comments spearheaded change or projects that improved the community."

Rhoades and his wife of nearly 72 years, Virginia, began dating in high school. They were both 19 when they wed in August 1950.

"His love for my mother was very special," Mark Rhoades said. "They were just together all the time. He would do anything for her."

Their travels included trips to Europe, China, Russia, Japan and Australia. They also were very involved in community organizations throughout Washington County.

"If there was an organization, Dad was involved. If they were selling something, he was probably the top seller," his son said. "He was one of the most community-minded people you could ever meet."

In addition to his wife and son, Rhoades is survived by a daughter, Penny Overmann of Omaha; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.