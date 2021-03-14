Blizzard conditions close roadways, snarl traffic in Nebraska Panhandle; rain continues in east

Lincoln had received 2.26 inches of rain as of 1:45 p.m. That shattered the mark of 0.86 set in 1913.

Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, said the airport there reported 2.87 inches of rain Saturday. That broke the single-day record for March 13 of 1.04 inches that was set in 2019.

The Grand Island Airport, Thies said, received 2.56 inches Saturday. That also set a record for the date, shattering the mark of 1.73 inches in 2019.

"We have received other reports of 3 plus inches of rain, up to 4 to 5 inches in some areas," Thies said. "We have also received pictures of trees uprooted by flooding in Ord."

The weather service issued a flood warning for areas along the Big Blue River in Butler, Seward and Saline Counties, Thies said. The river was at 12.4 feet Sunday morning, still well below its flood stage of 21 feet.

A dispatcher with the Valley County Sheriff's Office in Ord, Nebraska, said flooding uprooted trees along Mira Creek near North Loup. The creek was running 2 to 3 feet above average, the dispatcher said.