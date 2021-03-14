Blizzard conditions close roadways, snarl traffic in Nebraska Panhandle; rain continues in east

Blizzard conditions slowed travel in the Nebraska Panhandle Sunday and closed Interstate 80 from Big Springs to the Wyoming border.
The Nebraska State Patrol said several roadways, including U.S. Highway 385 all the way to Alliance, were also closed as a winter storm slammed the region. Cliff Cole, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte, said there were reports of up to 7 inches of snow in some areas of western Nebraska.
A blizzard warning for several counties in the Panhandle will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, Cole said. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate with an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow falling across western Nebraska before Monday morning.
"The snow is heaviest out toward Chadron and Alliance," Cole said. "We've had reports of visibility down to a quarter mile and winds gusting 45 mph."
Farmers, firefighters, junipers, and earthworms are rejoicing this morning.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 14, 2021
Expect the rain to continue through the day. #IAwx #NEwx pic.twitter.com/ikbMWtzvVr
Warmer temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska brought heavy rains, according to Becky Kern of the National Weather Service office in Valley. Omaha's Eppley Airfield had recorded 1.38 inches of rain over the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday. Lincoln's airport reported 2.75 inches of rain over that same time period.
Omaha and Lincoln set records for the most rainfall on March 14. Omaha reported 1.33 inches of rain as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, breaking the mark of 1.10 set on that date in 1923.
Lincoln had received 2.26 inches of rain as of 1:45 p.m. That shattered the mark of 0.86 set in 1913.
Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, said the airport there reported 2.87 inches of rain Saturday. That broke the single-day record for March 13 of 1.04 inches that was set in 2019.
The Grand Island Airport, Thies said, received 2.56 inches Saturday. That also set a record for the date, shattering the mark of 1.73 inches in 2019.
"We have received other reports of 3 plus inches of rain, up to 4 to 5 inches in some areas," Thies said. "We have also received pictures of trees uprooted by flooding in Ord."
We're expecting rises along some of our area rivers, just how high they go will be heavily dependent on how much more rain we get. Check out this link to see how the Platte is changing with our recent rainfall! https://t.co/qGzs6BXiy9— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 14, 2021
The weather service issued a flood warning for areas along the Big Blue River in Butler, Seward and Saline Counties, Thies said. The river was at 12.4 feet Sunday morning, still well below its flood stage of 21 feet.
A dispatcher with the Valley County Sheriff's Office in Ord, Nebraska, said flooding uprooted trees along Mira Creek near North Loup. The creek was running 2 to 3 feet above average, the dispatcher said.
The weather service said eastern Nebraska was in a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. Winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 to 55 mph were expected to rattle windows and create problems for much of the day.
