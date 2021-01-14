Elkhorn, Bellevue and more cancel school amid blizzard warning for Omaha area

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of southeast Nebraska from midnight Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Several school districts in the Omaha metro area announced cancellations. They are: Westside, Elkhorn, Ralston, Bellevue, Springfield Platteview, Douglas County West and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools.

Metro also announced plans to delay the start of bus service on Friday. Bus and ORBT service will begin at 7 a.m. MOBY paratransit will start at noon.

The weather service's Valley office issued the warning for Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson, Sarpy and Washington Counties, which include the cities of Auburn, Bellevue, Blair, Falls City, Fremont, La Vista, Nebraska City, Omaha, Papillion and Plattsmouth.

Forecasters now expect 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation, with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

The high winds and snow will make travel difficult because of near-zero visibility and snow-covered roads, forecasters said, noting that the Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily affected. Power outages and tree damage are possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}