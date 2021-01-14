Blizzard warning issued for Omaha area starting early Friday, OPPD prepares for outage potential

Numerous school districts in the Omaha metro canceled classes, the Omaha Public Power District braced for power outages and snow plows took to the roads with blizzard conditions expected to blow into eastern Nebraska by Friday morning.

Forecasters expect 3 to 6 inches of total snow accumulation in the Omaha metro area, with winds gusting in excess of 50 mph. As a result, the National Weather Service has warned that blizzard conditions could last until 6 p.m. Friday in the metro.

Snow began to fall Thursday evening and was expected to increase in the overnight hours, with peak intensity between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“It’s a pretty fine gradient from east to west,” Fajman said. “There’s going to be higher amounts on the east side, so Omaha probably will have higher amounts than the western side of the county, like Elkhorn.”

Snowfall is expected to taper off about noon Friday and will likely come to an end in the afternoon.

“A bigger factor will probably be the wind,” Fajman said.