Jeff Russell has been named the next president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska effective June 26.

Russell will replace Steve Grandfield, who announced plans to retire late last year.

Russell has more than 20 years' experience in senior leadership roles in the insurance and financial services industries. Since 2013, he has served as president and CEO of Delta Dental of Iowa, the state's largest dental insurance company. Delta Dental provides dental, vision and legal benefits to more than 1.6 million members.

Russell said he was proud to be joining Blue Cross with its long history and strong commitment to taking care of members and serving the community.

"I look forward to working as a champion for the health and well-being of our members, and leading a company that is a vital partner in the communities we serve,” he said in a statement.

Before joining Delta Dental, Russell led a variety of companies in the banking and payments industry. He was president and CEO of TMG Financial Services, helping it become one of the 30 largest Mastercard issuers in the United States. He also held various executive positions for The Members Group, a financial technology and payments company, including heading the marketing, technology, product development and finance units.

A graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Russell serves on several local and industry boards and committees.

