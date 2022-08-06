Blues fans brave the heat for multi-venue festival in downtown Omaha

Omaha’s Old Market felt a bit like Beale Street on Saturday, with the sounds of blues music pouring out of a dozen different venues.

This year marked the seventh edition of the annual In the Market for Blues festival, which featured more than 40 performances across 12 different downtown Omaha venues from noon until the early morning hours Sunday. The schedule included three free performances at the Gene Leahy Mall.

Chris Shouse, a member of the Blues Society of Omaha’s board of directors, said she thinks the addition this year of the free outdoor shows, as well as a free harmonica clinic and an free interactive “history of the blues” presentation, fit with the organization’s mission.

“We felt like with having three free concerts and two blues education opportunities we were able to educate families and visitors to the downtown mall about the blues,” she said.

The event has taken place each year since 2015, except for 2020’s event, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shouse said.

The event was first dreamed up by local blues musician Hector Anchondo, who wanted to bring the feel of Memphis’ Beale Street to Omaha’s Old Market. The Blues Society took over running the event in 2019, but Anchondo remains involved, including as a performer at this year’s event.

Ticket sales were up nearly 67% this year from last, Shouse said, and event organizers were expecting 2,000 to 3,000 total festival attendees.

Many of the festival’s indoor venues were packed Saturday afternoon with blues fans cheering, dancing and clapping along to the performances. The crowd for the afternoon performances at the Gene Leahy Mall remained smaller. The heat index in Omaha reached 112 degrees at 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service’s Valley office.

“It’s hot outside, but when you go into the venues people are dancing, they’re having a great time,” Shouse said.

Barb Blohn and Pat Salvo of Council Bluffs said they usually attend the festival each year, but opted to brave the heat for the free outdoor performances this year. They said the Gene Leahy Mall’s stage made the Terry Quiett Band sound especially good.

“These guys sound great,” Blohn said. “We’ve heard them before and this stage improves it by 10 times.”

Allen and Stephanie Thomas were deciding which venues to check out as they sat in the shade at the mall. They said they appreciate the affordability of the festival, especially given the amount of performances spread out across the day.

“The diversity of the bands I think is the most fun to see,” Allen Thomas said, adding that he also appreciates the festival’s focus on the genre.

“Blues is something that has struggled to stay alive for a while,” he said. “So seeing everybody that’s trying to keep it alive is fun.”

Mark Grubbs, president of the Blues Society, said he thinks the genre’s name can convey a negative connotation, but people often change their minds when they listen.

“Some people say ‘I don’t like it, it makes me sad,’” he said. “But that’s the last thing the blues does. The blues makes you happy.”