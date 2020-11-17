 Skip to main content
Bluffs police say Omaha man was removing baby stroller from I-29 when he was hit by a vehicle
A man who was struck by a vehicle after stopping to remove a baby stroller from Interstate 29 was identified Tuesday as an Omaha man. 

John Anderson, 30, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with head injuries, according to Sgt. Ron Albers of the Council Bluffs Police Department. Albers said police have not been able to interview Anderson, who is expected to survive. 

About 4:30 a.m. Friday, Anderson was driving south on I-29 near the Ninth Avenue exit to Council Bluffs when he pulled over to remove a baby stroller from the roadway, Albers said. Anderson was struck by another southbound vehicle.

Officers found Anderson unconscious on the shoulder of the road. Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the Anderson remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

