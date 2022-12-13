Bluffs police say woman tried to rob bank from the drive-thru lane

An Omaha woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said she tried to rob a bank from the drive-thru lane.

Just after noon, Council Bluffs police officers were called to the First National Bank branch at 2421 West Broadway to investigate a possible robbery in progress. While en route, the officers were told that a woman had pulled into the bank's drive-thru and passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

The woman tried to drive away after police arrived. Officers stopped her car and took her into custody.

Police said they didn't find any weapons.

The 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree theft and taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail.