 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bluffs police say woman tried to rob bank from the drive-thru lane

  • Updated
  • 0

Cirian's has been flocking trees all the colors of the rainbow for more than 40 years

An Omaha woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said she tried to rob a bank from the drive-thru lane.

Just after noon, Council Bluffs police officers were called to the First National Bank branch at 2421 West Broadway to investigate a possible robbery in progress. While en route, the officers were told that a woman had pulled into the bank's drive-thru and passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

The woman tried to drive away after police arrived. Officers stopped her car and took her into custody.

Police said they didn't find any weapons.

The 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree theft and taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Two active Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert