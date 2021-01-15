Bob Dorr, longtime Omaha World-Herald reporter, dies at 84

Dave Dorr said "60 Minutes" was his dad's favorite television program.

Dorr died of a heart attack in the Regency area apartment he shared with his wife. She said they had eaten dinner and conversed a bit. She was in the kitchen when he collapsed in another room. Paramedics tried to revive him and took him to Methodist Hospital, but he couldn't be resuscitated.

Services hadn't been scheduled as of Friday. The Dorrs intend to hold a small family service and, after the coronavirus is contained, a large memorial service.

Dorr and his first wife, Betty Davison Dorr, were involved with First United Methodist Church and PFLAG, an advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Their late son Mike was gay.

Dave Dorr said his mother and father, who were married for 57 years, helped many young people who struggled with their sexual orientation and in some cases had been rejected by family members. He said that at his mother's funeral in 2015, some walked up to him and said, "Your parents helped save my life."

Betty and Bob Dorr met Rose and Lindell Hill at church and became friends. Lindell died about 16 years ago, and after Betty's death, Bob and Rose became close. They married in October 2018.