Bob Dorr, longtime Omaha World-Herald reporter, dies at 84

Robert Dorr, a World-Herald reporter who was so highly respected that the annual newsroom MVP award is named after him, died Thursday night.
Dorr, 84, worked at The World-Herald primarily as a reporter for more than 41 years. Known for his meticulous, patient style of reporting, Dorr covered some of the most complicated issues in the city.
They included the Franklin Community Federal Credit Union scandal, the decision to build the riverfront convention center and arena, Enron's departure from Omaha, tax-increment financing and railroad developments. He wrote the first major profile of Omaha investment guru Warren Buffett, in 1966.
Dorr retired in 2001.
"He always said he retired from being a reporter but that he'd always be a journalist," his wife, Rose Hill Dorr, said. His father ran a newspaper in Brighton, Colorado, which exposed him to the profession.
He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Colorado, served in the National Guard in Arkansas, and joined the World-Herald in late 1959.
Son Dave Dorr of Omaha said his father, whom most knew as Bob, didn't hunt or fish and dedicated most of his time to journalism and his family. On a family vacation to Disneyland, he said, his father occupied himself by reporting and writing a story about the amusement park.
Dave Dorr said "60 Minutes" was his dad's favorite television program.
Dorr died of a heart attack in the Regency area apartment he shared with his wife. She said they had eaten dinner and conversed a bit. She was in the kitchen when he collapsed in another room. Paramedics tried to revive him and took him to Methodist Hospital, but he couldn't be resuscitated.
Services hadn't been scheduled as of Friday. The Dorrs intend to hold a small family service and, after the coronavirus is contained, a large memorial service.
Dorr and his first wife, Betty Davison Dorr, were involved with First United Methodist Church and PFLAG, an advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Their late son Mike was gay.
Dave Dorr said his mother and father, who were married for 57 years, helped many young people who struggled with their sexual orientation and in some cases had been rejected by family members. He said that at his mother's funeral in 2015, some walked up to him and said, "Your parents helped save my life."
Betty and Bob Dorr met Rose and Lindell Hill at church and became friends. Lindell died about 16 years ago, and after Betty's death, Bob and Rose became close. They married in October 2018.
Bob Dorr rarely, if ever, became angry, family members said. As a reporter, "he could get answers out of people in the nicest way," said Anne Henderson, a retired World-Herald editor who handled Dorr's stories for the last 10 years of his career. "He just had the most soft-spoken way to get people to talk about important things."
Dorr was eccentric and nerdy. He was no braggart or showoff. He brought a brown-bag lunch to work. His persistence and persona compelled some to compare him to the brilliant television detective Lt. Columbo, who was always underestimated.
Retired World-Herald columnist Mike Kelly described Dorr as "disarming but also pretty intense." Dorr would say, "Now, now, do I understand you correctly? Are you saying ..." to make sure he understood, Kelly said.
Reporter Chris Burbach said Dorr had an especially expressive face. Dorr squinted when he laughed and opened his eyes wide when surprised.
"And when I said something ... challenging what he thought was right, he'd narrow his eyes and, as I recall, turn his head and say, 'Weeelll,' before gently setting the record straight or expressing his opinion," Burbach said.
Mary McGrath, who worked at the World-Herald from 1957 to 2000, said she sat at adjoining desks with Dorr for a long time. "He was often the subject of some of our jokes, which he took joy in," said McGrath, who retired as medical writer. "There was never any malice in what Bob did and what Bob said."
The Robert C. Dorr Award goes to reporters, editors and other newsroom staffers who show dedication to journalism, exemplary ethics, service to the newspaper's readers, dogged pursuit of the truth, and commitment to fairness and accuracy.
Medical reporter Julie Anderson, who has been at the World-Herald about 31 years and won the 2020 Dorr Award last week, said: "Listening to Bob as he spoke with sources was among the best learning experiences a young reporter could have. His carefulness with facts, his efforts to glean and understand both sides of a story and to portray them fairly were examples I have tried to follow over the years."
Besides his wife and son Don, he is survived by son Rick of Omaha; brother Jim of Oakland, California; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
