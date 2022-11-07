 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Kerrey bridge, Nebraska State Capitol to go green in honor of veterans

  • Updated
The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, the Nebraska State Capitol, the Douglas County Courthouse and other landmarks will be bathed in green lights this week as a way to honor veterans. 

Operation Green Light, a national campaign organized by the National Association of Counties, is designed to support military veterans. It's also designed to raise awareness of challenges veterans face and resources available to assist them and their families.

In addition to lighting landmarks, residents are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. 

Other landmarks going green include the Gene Leahy Mall, Stinson Park, Midtown Crossing, PayPal, Ralston City Hall, Valley City Hall and a handful of businesses. 

Green light dates vary by location, but most buildings will go green now through Sunday. 

For more information and resources available to veterans, visit veterans.douglascounty-ne.gov

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

