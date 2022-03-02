Bob Kerrey Bridge to be lit blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will be lit blue and yellow this weekend in support of Ukraine.

The bridge, which spans the Missouri River and connects Omaha to Council Bluffs, will join landmarks in cities across the world that have taken on the colors of Ukraine's flag.

The yellow and blue lights of Omaha's bridge will illuminate an anti-war rally planned at the bridge Saturday.

Organized by Omaha resident Nataliya Lys, the rally will begin at 7 p.m. and is "open to all who wish to support each other and Ukraine," Lys said.

Lys emigrated from Ukraine 18 years ago. Her brother and his family still reside there.

"They're in western Ukraine. It's relatively safe over there for now, but it's still very stressful, very hard," Lys said. "The emergency sirens still go on all the time. Everyone is super scared and worried."

Lys was one of multiple people to request that the city light the bridge in blue and yellow.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Wednesday that the people of Ukraine are demonstrating great strength in defending their country against Russia.

"We join the growing voices around the world to recognize and support Ukraine's independence," Stothert said.

Thursday marks one week since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Fighting continued to intensify even as the U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to demand that Russia stop its offensive and immediately withdraw all troops, with world powers and tiny island states alike condemning Moscow. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

