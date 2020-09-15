 Skip to main content
Body found in back seat of car that was on fire near Plattsmouth airport
A person's body was found in a car that was on fire west of the Plattsmouth airport.

About 6:45 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office and a crew from Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Church Road just west of 12th Street.

After extinguishing the fire in the gray 2014 Ford Fusion, crews found the body in the car's back seat.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that the body had not yet been identified.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

