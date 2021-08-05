Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Missouri River

The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was retrieved from the Missouri River on Thursday evening, downstream of the spot where he disappeared.

The boy's body was found under the Interstate 680 bridge, according to Officer Phillip Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. A fisherman saw something that looked like it belonged to a child. He contacted a Douglas County search team that had been wrapping up its search. The search team found the boy's body.

Avi was last seen about 6 p.m. Tuesday on a sandbar upstream of the N.P. Dodge Park marina. Emergency dispatchers received a report of his body being found about 7 p.m. Thursday.

He had been with several family members on a sandbar in a small cove north of the main part of the park. The cove was accessible via a trail through the woods.

Family members took their eyes off him briefly to assist another child, and when they turned back to Avi, he was gone, according to police.

While the investigation continues, no foul play is suspected.

Bhim Gurung, an uncle, said Thursday that the news is devastating but brings some closure.

“We are very glad they found the body,” he said. “Not everyone is so fortunate.”