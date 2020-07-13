A boy on a bicycle was critically injured when he was struck by a Ram pickup truck in a northwest Omaha intersection.

The 12-year-old boy was not wearing a helmet and had followed another youth into the intersection of 90th and Boyd Streets, police said. The truck, which police say had a green light, was driven by an 80-year-old Omaha man.

The first youth had a green light, but by the time the second boy went through, the light had changed, police said.

The collision was reported about 4 p.m.

The boy was part of a group of cyclists who were going east on Boyd Street. The pickup truck was going north on 90th Street.

The boy was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and later transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was being treated for head and chest injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email