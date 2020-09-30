Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands announces new president and CEO

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands has selected a new leader.
Richard Webb was named by the board of directors to succeed Ivan Gilreath as president and CEO of the organization, the chairman of the board announced.
Webb is a former club member and executive director of 100 Black Men of Omaha.
Chairman Tim Holland said the club has had six leaders in its 60-year history.
“We are confident that with his personal experience as a club member and his success as a dynamic community leader, Richard Webb will reach and even raise the bar his gifted predecessors have set," Holland said.
Under Webb’s leadership as executive director of 100 Black Men of Omaha, he developed and implemented a three-year strategic plan, which doubled its membership and increased funding by 180%, Holland said.
Prior to joining 100 Black Men of Omaha, Webb served as president of the Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals.
Webb said that as a club alumnus, he knows "first hand the endless experiences and opportunities that will be afforded to our young people through upholding this mission.”
“It is a pleasure and honor to carry the torch forward for such an extraordinary organization as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands,” Webb said.
