Boys Town turns out for military burial of alum who died alone

Not a lot went right in Nick Baker’s life.

He was left to the foster care system as a child and died May 31, alone in his apartment in Texas, by his own hand.

But on Friday, about two dozen members of the only two families he really knew — Boys Town and the U.S. military — joined together to bury him with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery.

Nicholas Baker was 31.

“He had a long journey,” cemetery director Greta Hamilton told the mourners, “but he is home now, with his brothers and sisters here to look after him.”

Chris and Regina Costello, the Boys Town family teachers who were Baker’s surrogate parents during his stay there from 2005 to 2008, received the flag carefully folded by an honor guard from Offutt Air Force Base.

Regina Costello wiped away tears.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” she said after the 30-minute service. “I’m glad we got to know him and to provide some family and stability for him.

“I wish we could have done more.”

Baker was born in Sacramento, California, in December 1988. He was placed in an orphanage at an early age.