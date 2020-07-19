Break in the heat gives Omahans opportunities to shop, enjoy parks

A break in the heat Sunday brought Omahans outside to shop and play.
"What a great day," said Courtney Allen-Gentry as she hopped on her bicycle at the Omaha Farmers Market in the Ak-Sar-Ben Village area. "It's a fantastic day for a bike ride, a lot cooler than yesterday."
The temperature at Eppley Airfield hit 98 degrees Saturday with a heat index of 109. The temperature there topped out Sunday at 90 degrees at 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.
"If you have yardwork to do (Monday), that will be a great day to do it," said meteorologist Paul Fajman. "The high Monday will be about 81 because of a cold front dipping down."
Fajman said there will be "slow warming trend" starting Wednesday, when the Omaha area high temperature is expected to be in the mid-80s. Showers will be possible Monday into Tuesday, he said.
"We'll be marginally at risk for severe weather," he said. "The best chances for rain will be south of Omaha."
Ande White of Trek Bicycle Omaha Midtown adjusted the seat on Allen-Gentry's bike as she prepared to leave the farmers market in the Baxter Arena parking lot. Employees from Trek, near 72nd and Jones Streets, attend the market every Sunday to give cyclists a free and secure place to park their bikes while they shop.
"It's great to see people getting out in the nice weather to do their shopping with bikes instead of cars," White said. "We act as a valet because sometimes it's hard to find a good place to lock up the bikes."
Leon and Tami Svoboda of Pender, Nebraska, sell gourmet pork at the market. They raise Mangalitsa hogs, and the hot weather is a problem because the rare pigs have thick, curly hair.
"We're watering our (150) pigs three or four times a day now," Leon said. "They are a special breed from Hungary, and the meat is really special with more marbling than conventional pork."
Megan Mumaugh, who lives west of Lincoln, operated a vegetable stand at the market across from the Svobodas' stand. Hot weather is just fine with her.
"I always prefer the heat over the cold," Mumaugh said. "Today has been a little slower than I expected. I prefer the old location when the market was right in (Ak-Sar-Ben Village) because I think the restaurants and other places bring us more people." The Sunday farmers market was moved this year across the street to the arena parking lot to accommodate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
People took a back seat to their canine friends at the Dewey Dog Park at 550 Turner Blvd. The dog park opened last fall on 2.1 acres that includes an area of water sprays.
Dan Donahoe and his Spanish water dog, Paco, visit the park about once a week. Donahoe said he likes the synthetic turf because it keeps the dogs clean.
"It's a good resource, and they can run around and go into the fountain to cool off," Donahoe said. "They don't get muddy even if it rains."
Marissa Lee and Jordan Clark sat on a bench near the water sprays, watching the dogs. The break from the heat, they agreed, was most welcome.
Lee, who lives in the Blackstone neighborhood, brought Boo, Bear and Zazu to the park. Clark, who lives in west Omaha, had her Australian shepherds, Zusi and Fozzy.
"Fozzy is like our Wal-Mart greeter because he has to go up to everyone coming through the gate," Clark said. "I was going to take them out last night, but it was still too hot. This is much better."
