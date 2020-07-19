Break in the heat gives Omahans opportunities to shop, enjoy parks

"It's great to see people getting out in the nice weather to do their shopping with bikes instead of cars," White said. "We act as a valet because sometimes it's hard to find a good place to lock up the bikes."

Leon and Tami Svoboda of Pender, Nebraska, sell gourmet pork at the market. They raise Mangalitsa hogs, and the hot weather is a problem because the rare pigs have thick, curly hair.

"We're watering our (150) pigs three or four times a day now," Leon said. "They are a special breed from Hungary, and the meat is really special with more marbling than conventional pork."

Megan Mumaugh, who lives west of Lincoln, operated a vegetable stand at the market across from the Svobodas' stand. Hot weather is just fine with her.

"I always prefer the heat over the cold," Mumaugh said. "Today has been a little slower than I expected. I prefer the old location when the market was right in (Ak-Sar-Ben Village) because I think the restaurants and other places bring us more people." The Sunday farmers market was moved this year across the street to the arena parking lot to accommodate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.