Brokofsky drove 'transformation of probation in Nebraska'

When Ellen Brokofsky began her career as a probation officer, the mentality was simple: trail ‘em, nail ‘em and jail ‘em.

Though she would never take sole credit, those who worked alongside her said Brokofsky was responsible for upending Nebraska’s probation system to focus on evidence-based, outcome-driven approaches to corrections.

Brokofsky, who served as Nebraska’s state probation administrator from 2005 to 2018, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure. She was 71.

Brokofsky began her 43-year career with the Nebraska State Probation System in 1975 as a juvenile probation officer in Sarpy County. At the time, she was only 25 years old.

“She had a reputation for being strict,” said Patrick Davey, Brokofsky’s son. “But in turn, later in life, those people she showed that strictness to would come back and thank her. She took pride in developing lasting relationships with the people she served.”

A reform-minded officer, Brokofsky quickly garnered a reputation for her drive and innovation. In 2005, then-Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hendry appointed her to oversee the state’s probation system.

Under her guidance, state probation underwent a systemic transformation, moving toward community corrections models and other alternatives to incarceration.

“She really was outcomes-based,” Davey said. “She had a keen interest in where people ended up long-term after going through the system.”

Just a year after Brokofsky became administrator, Nebraska implemented specialized substance abuse supervision, a probation service offering an alternative to incarceration for felons with substance abuse disorders. A 2018 evaluation of the program found that it has been successful in reducing recidivism — an issue that Brokofsky was passionate about.

Brokofsky was particularly passionate about helping juveniles navigate the system. In the earliest data available from 2008, about 68% of juveniles successfully completed probation. By the time that Brokofsky retired, that number jumped to 74%, according to annual reports from the judicial branch.

“She was truly responsible for the transformation of probation in Nebraska,” said State Probation Administrator Deborah Minardi, Brokofsky’s successor and close friend. “We couldn’t punish our way out of crime, and she knew that. She understood that changing behavior and providing treatment was the foundation of the work.”

Brokofsky was recognized at the state and national level for her achievements. In 2008, she was named probation executive of the year by the National Association of Probation Executives. From 2010 to 2012, she also served as the organization’s president.

Before her retirement in 2018, Brokofsky was presented with the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Exemplary Leadership Award — the highest recognition for individual achievement awarded by the judicial branch.

“Ellen was a force,” Minardi said. “Probation changed forever, and she was directly responsible for that change.”

In addition to her son, Brokofsky is survived by daughter Maryellen Stanton, brothers Mike and Miles Fabian, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband Roderick Brokofsky, parents Emil and Mary Fabian and grandson William Stanton.

Services will be held on Wednesday at Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., and the service begins at 11:30 a.m.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.