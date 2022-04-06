Building on 24th Street poised to become theater named for longtime OPS board member

A building on North 24th Street is poised to become a theater named after a longtime Omaha school board member.

The Union for Contemporary Art would operate the black box theater, a simple, open space with black walls, flooring and ceiling. The theater would bear the name of Shirley Tyree, who served on the Omaha Public Schools board for 20 years.

The project would allow for expansion of the Union for Contemporary Art's performing arts program and breathe new life into a building that has served the North Omaha community for nearly 100 years.

Renovations would see the building, near 24th Street and Willis Avenue, outfitted with a theater, lobby, ticketing area, set-design workshop and a rehearsal or gathering space.

Tyree is a fitting namesake for the theater, Union officials said. She had a heart of service and was passionate about the performing arts, said communications director Patrick Mainelli.

In her free time, Tyree enjoyed singing and acting in community theater. She died of blood cancer in January 2021 at age 82.

"It is with great pride that we name our new building after a woman who dedicated her life to making Omaha a better place for us all," the organization said in a post on its website.

Under a proposal presented to the Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday, the 4,392-square-foot building would be renovated for use as a black box theater.

The building dates back to 1914 and most recently was used as a preschool. The space has sat vacant for more than three years. It will need to be treated for mold, lead paint and asbestos, according to documents sent to the planning board.

Officials plan to add about 4,300 square feet to the east end of the existing building.

The Union for Contemporary Arts has a theater at its main location, which is nearby. But with capacity limited to 40 people, many would-be theatergoers are turned away. The new theater would seat 90 to 100 people.

The Union's performing arts program has been producing live theater in North Omaha since 2016.

Officials are seeking about $350,000 in tax-increment financing to complete the $6.4 million project.

The building is owned by RH Land Management. The Union would hold a lease for 20-plus years, Mainelli said.

Officials hope to begin construction in May, wrapping up by summer 2023.

Omaha Planning Director David Fanslau wrote in a memo to the planning board that the project would help to "preserve and promote the city's physical, ethnic, and cultural heritage" as well as expand and improve cultural amenities.

Planning Board member Cydney Franklin commended the Union for Contemporary Art for its creativity, vision and "commitment to strengthening such an important corridor in North Omaha."

The planning board unanimously approved the project, moving it forward to the City Council for final approval.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.