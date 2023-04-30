Architect Willis Regier loved to build.

He had an equal passion for Nebraska football. The longtime Husker ticket holder always wished he could play the game himself.

When he decided to construct a new house on a bluff in Bellevue in the 1960s, he combined both loves.

“The floor plan is a football,” son Bill Regier said. “It was his pride and joy.”

That football shape wasn’t the only unusual thing about the house at 505 Ridge Road in the Fontenelle Forest area.

The concrete roof uses a hyperbolic paraboloid design similar to a Pringles potato chip, which is why the home is known as the “Flying Nun” house, referencing the 1960s television show starring Sally Field. The nun in that show wore headgear which, combined with winds, lifted her off of the ground.

The roof is nowhere near as fragile, however, as those potato chips. Daughter Margot Regier Cook said the construction-grade concrete structure is built to last, just like the pyramids.

Bill Regier remembers digging the footings with his twin brother, Phil, while their dad did the surveying.

“The roof is the real accomplishment of the house,” he said. “He was fascinated by the form and the weight-loading of the form.”

It was a challenge figuring out the design and engineering of the all-concrete structure, Bill Regier said, and he should know. Dad, wife Frances and their four grown-up children were all involved in the construction.

The four-bedroom home, with its three fireplaces and three-car garage, is being sold for the first time. Asking price is $695,000.

No one has lived in the house for several years, and Realtor Julie Daugherty-Braun of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate said it will be a labor of love for whoever buys it and restores it to its original splendor.

“It’s truly a work of art,” she said. “It’s an iconic home.”

The house has never been open to the public before, said Joel Ward of Twist of Fate Estate Sales.

Twist of Fate is holding an estate sale next weekend to clear out the many items left by the family. Books still fill the shelves in the family area and glasses rest in the kitchen cupboards.

“With the items inside it’s like an untouched time capsule,” Ward said.

Cook said her father dreamed up the design of what is one of the most unusual homes in the Omaha area.

“He called it pillow thinking,” she said.

Her father, who once fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was way ahead of his time with the home’s design, she said. There are no load-bearing walls. Bathrooms were elegant with multiple shower heads. The air conditioning units were built underground so they wouldn’t block the view from the wall of windows in the living room.

That view once stretched to the Missouri River.

Regier also dreamed up the round stainless steel fireplace in the living room, and had a huge custom-built sectional sofa built to follow its curve. Its green fabric matches the drapes.

The house was one of many beautiful buildings designed by her father, Cook said. He also designed churches, schools, banks and packing plants before his death last June.

It’s heartbreaking for the three living siblings to see the house go. None of them, by the way, became an architect like their father.

“This is an opportunity for someone new to invest, enjoy and entertain family and friends in this masterpiece,” Cook said.

