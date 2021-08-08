Bulk of Nebraska's $200 million in federal rental aid has yet to be distributed

LINCOLN — Nebraska has distributed only a fraction of the federal pandemic assistance allocated to make evictions for unpaid rent unnecessary, but a new federal eviction moratorium may give more time for the relief to reach renters and landlords.
Through the end of July, the state as a whole had paid out just $27.3 million — or 13.6% — of the $200 million in emergency rental assistance allocated for Nebraska by Congress.
The pandemic-related program was created to help keep renters in their homes and landlords in the black. For those who qualify, the aid can make a huge difference, said Jane Gordon, program director for the Christian Outreach Program — Elkhorn, which is administering rental assistance for Douglas County outside of Omaha.
“In some cases, this radically changes somebody’s life” by lifting their debt burden and giving them up to three months of breathing room, she said.
But the success of the aid varies widely between Nebraska’s large urban areas and the rest of the state. Omaha, Douglas County and Lincoln have gotten about 50% or more of their money out the door already, according to figures provided by state and local programs.
Nebraska’s two largest cities are on track to use up the rest of their allocation before the end of the year, and both have applied for a second round of assistance money.
In Omaha, the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless has distributed about $15 million of the $20 million in 2021 emergency federal rental assistance that the nonprofit is handling for the City of Omaha. That has helped close to 3,000 households, said Randy McCoy, executive director of MACCH.
Meanwhile, the program serving non-metro Nebraska — that is, all but the two most-populous counties — has obligated only 3.3% of its money so far. It has helped fewer households than the Omaha program and served about as many tenants as the Lincoln program.
Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which is administering the non-metro program, said she can’t fully explain the differences.
Possibilities may include a smaller number of renters in those counties, fewer renters in need of help, a lack of awareness about the assistance program, difficulty completing the applications or a reluctance to seek help.
“We can only process the applications that people make,” she said.
One difference clearly is the amount of money allocated to the programs. The non-metro areas of the state received $158.6 million for 54% of the state’s population, while Omaha, Douglas County, Lincoln and Lancaster County are sharing $41.4 million for the other 46% of Nebraskans, making it easier to go through the money.
Another factor is the proportion of each population that rents.
Data collected by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that 36% of households in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area live in rental housing. In Lincoln, which is home to the largest University of Nebraska campus, 40% of households rent. By contrast, 30% of households outside those areas are renters.
Harner noted that many landlords in non-metro Nebraska are “mom-and-pop” owners, rather than the larger landlords and property management companies common in the cities. Those smaller landlords may be more willing to work things out informally with tenants and may not know about the assistance available.
In addition, there have been some reports of difficulty with the application process. One small-town landlord said he had trouble with the online application and, when he called for help, had to wait weeks for a callback to get things straightened out.
Harner said her staff has been focusing on making calls to help people navigate the process. So far, she said 96% of applications to the non-metro program have been approved. Representatives of the other programs reported similar approval rates.
Whether renters and landlords turn to the assistance program more because of the off-again, on-again federal eviction moratorium remains to be seen.
Gordon, of the Douglas County program, said applications increased toward the end of July, when the moratorium was ending. She said the weather may have prompted some people to seek assistance to keep their air conditioning on.
The aid can help tenants pay past-due rent and make up to three months of future payments. It can also pay utility bills that are the responsibility of tenants, including electricity, gas, water, sewer and garbage service, and can cover internet services up to $100 a month.
Renters making up to 80% of the local median income are eligible for the help if they can show that they lost income because of the pandemic.
Either renters or landlords can start the application process, but both have to apply, in most cases. Money can be approved based on a tenant’s application if the landlord fails to respond within a given period of time.
The rental assistance is a key part of the federal strategy to keep people in their homes during the pandemic. Congress allocated $46.5 billion in rental assistance as part of two coronavirus relief packages. The money was sent to states and local governments to distribute. Only about $3 billion of the funds had reached renters or landlords through the end of June, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
The rental assistance has been paired with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention orders prohibiting many evictions. A previous eviction moratorium, issued during the Trump administration, expired Aug. 1. But President Joe Biden issued a new, 60-day eviction moratorium Tuesday for counties with rapidly increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. That includes Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster and many other Nebraska counties.
Biden said the moratorium will give states and local governments more time to release the federal relief money to renters.
The CDC order aims to slow the spread of the virus by preventing people from being pushed out of their homes and into shelters or other congregate living situations. But it doesn’t forgive their rent debt, said Scott Mertz, Housing Justice Project director for Legal Aid of Nebraska.
The moratorium “gives both parties (tenant and landlord) time to access the rental assistance,” he said.
In Omaha, at least, the new moratorium took immediate effect. Mertz said it led to the dismissal of six eviction cases in Douglas County Court on Wednesday.
The moratorium is not automatic. Renters have to sign a form declaring that they can’t pay their full rent because their income has gone down or they’ve had extraordinary medical expenses. They must give that declaration to their landlords.
“We view this (new moratorium) as a good thing, but it is not a cure-all for everything, and people should not think that they can just navigate this on their own,” he said. “(They should) contact an attorney and seek the rental assistance that is paired with the CDC order.”
Landlords are not happy with the eviction moratoriums, including the current one. They contend that the orders are not legal and that the bans have saddled property owners with billions of dollars in debt, harming their operations and putting many mom-and-pop landlords at risk of losing their businesses.
Meanwhile, Gene Eckel, an Omaha attorney who represents multi-family rental property owners, said he has heard from Apartment Association of Nebraska members who like the emergency rental assistance program, at least initially.
“Omaha’s doing a good job; MACCH is doing a great job,” he said. Eckel added that his impression was that state programs and distributions in Sarpy and Lancaster Counties were also being run well.
“I’ve heard recently that MACCH is getting bottlenecked with all the requests for rental assistance, so I think it’s getting a little bit slower getting the money out,” he said.
It can take about a month from the initial application to making payments, McCoy said. Renters have to provide multiple documents, such as pay stubs or tax documents, a copy of their lease and an attestation of U.S. citizenship. Landlords have to submit applications and documents as well.
The documents must be scanned in, which many renters facing eviction don’t necessarily have the wherewithal to do. In Omaha, people can go to Omaha Public Library branches and submit some forms on paper.
The money being distributed this year is in addition to more than $20 million in emergency rental assistance from private philanthropy and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was given out last year in Omaha, said McCoy, of MACCH.
With Omaha’s shortage of affordable housing, a lot of people were just scraping by even before the pandemic, he said. The large number of people seeking the federal relief aid now “speaks to the depth of the need that still exists in the community, a year and a half after the pandemic started,” he said.
