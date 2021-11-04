Burial service is Saturday for historian Howard Hamilton

A burial service for local historian Howard Hamilton will be Saturday at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery near 57th and Center Streets.

Hamilton died in November 2020 of COVID-19 and his body was cremated, but the burial was delayed by the pandemic and other issues.

Over the years, Hamilton had amassed an impressive archive of Omaha history and memorabilia, some of which was donated to the Durham Museum or bequeathed to others.

A sale of his remaining items raised “99 percent” of the money needed to bury his ashes in a pre-purchased plot with a headstone, said his niece, Dee Jetter.

Jetter said she expects about 25 people at the ceremony, mostly family members and friends who shared Hamilton’s love for history. It’s open to whoever wants to come.