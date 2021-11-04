 Skip to main content
Burial service is Saturday for historian Howard Hamilton
A burial service for local historian Howard Hamilton will be Saturday at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery near 57th and Center Streets.

050821-owh-new-hamilton (copy)

Howard Hamilton

Hamilton died in November 2020 of COVID-19 and his body was cremated, but the burial was delayed by the pandemic and other issues.

Over the years, Hamilton had amassed an impressive archive of Omaha history and memorabilia, some of which was donated to the Durham Museum or bequeathed to others.

A sale of his remaining items raised “99 percent” of the money needed to bury his ashes in a pre-purchased plot with a headstone, said his niece, Dee Jetter.

Jetter said she expects about 25 people at the ceremony, mostly family members and friends who shared Hamilton’s love for history. It’s open to whoever wants to come.

Scrapbooks

Omaha historian Howard Hamilton filled his house with scrapbooks about the city’s history. Information on cemeteries took up a whole room. Hamilton died in November 2020 from COVID-19.

A car will be waiting at the entrance to the cemetery to lead mourners to the 2 p.m. gravesite service. Jetter said she plans to say a few words and invite others to do the same. A luncheon will follow at the home of Jetter’s sister.

Ben Katt, executor of Hamilton’s will, also had a memorial gathering for him in May.

Jetter said she hadn’t talked to her uncle much in the months before his death because of the pandemic. He was known for his colorful personality, storytelling and cemetery tours.

“He was my mom’s brother. He actually lived with our family when I was younger,” Jetter said. “He was a huge part of our lives up until the last couple years, really. He was quite the character.”

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

