Burlington Capital International equestrian event is canceled because of COVID restrictions
The Burlington Capital International Omaha, an equestrian competition, won't be held this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. 

The Omaha Equestrian Foundation announced the cancellation of the May event in a press release Monday. 

The event typically includes elite show jumping and dressage competition, educational opportunities and a shopping expo. It draws visitors, riders and volunteers from nearly 40 states and five countries.

Hosting the large event could pose a health risk to the crowd, which would include competitors, spectators, officials, volunteers and employees. 

Initial plans included hosting the event outdoors, but the required infrastructure proved too costly, the release said. 

"We have been incredibly proud to host the Burlington Capital International for nine years and are disappointed that circumstances prevent us from hosting again this year. On behalf of our amazing competitors and fans we did our best to search for ways to produce a safe, high-quality event," said Julie Boilesen, chief executive officer. 

The competition is set to return next year from May 5 through May 9 at the CHI Health Center. Omaha will host the FEI World Cup Finals in 2023

