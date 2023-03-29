Area fire chiefs have issued a burn ban for Douglas County beginning Thursday as windy weather is expected to hit the area.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice, according to Joel Sacks, fire chief for the Ponca Hills Fire Department.

Strong winds are expected both Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest winds are expected along and south of Interstate 80 between 8 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.