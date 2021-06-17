Bus, bike, automobile: Your guide to getting around the CWS

You probably remember the College World Series for its fun and excitement. But do you recall all the mechanics of getting to and from TD Ameritrade Park?

Here’s a breakdown of all the options for getting around and some rules along your way.

Car

If you don’t have a special parking pass already, you will not find up-front parking immediately outside of TD Ameritrade Park. So don’t expect to hunt for parking right outside the stadium.

Special parking passes are required for Lot B and Lot D — the large surface lots run by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority. Lot B is just south of the stadium between 10th and 12th Streets. Lot D is east of the ballpark and north of the CHI Health Center.

The CHI Health Center garage and Lot A (located southeast of the center) offer first-come, first-served spots for $15 per vehicle.

Official stadium lots are open from 8 a.m. until midnight. No overnight parking allowed. No saving adjoining spots allowed.