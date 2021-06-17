Bus, bike, automobile: Your guide to getting around the CWS

You probably remember the College World Series for its fun and excitement. But do you recall all the mechanics of getting to and from TD Ameritrade Park?
Here’s a breakdown of all the options for getting around and some rules along your way.
Car
If you don’t have a special parking pass already, you will not find up-front parking immediately outside of TD Ameritrade Park. So don’t expect to hunt for parking right outside the stadium.
Special parking passes are required for Lot B and Lot D — the large surface lots run by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority. Lot B is just south of the stadium between 10th and 12th Streets. Lot D is east of the ballpark and north of the CHI Health Center.
The CHI Health Center garage and Lot A (located southeast of the center) offer first-come, first-served spots for $15 per vehicle.
Official stadium lots are open from 8 a.m. until midnight. No overnight parking allowed. No saving adjoining spots allowed.
Park Omaha offers a way to reserve parking at other city lots and garages downtown. Go online to parkomaha.parkmobile.io/events to search. The ParkOmaha app allows you to pay for parking downtown with your mobile device. Parkomaha.com also offers up-to-date info on parking availability.
Ride sharing drop-off and pick-up is at the curb cut along 10th Street on the west side of the CHI Health Center Convention Center.
The disability drop-off is off the southwest corner of TD Ameritrade Park along Mike Fahey Street. Limited ADA parking spots are available for free in Lots B and D, also first-come, first-served; proper placard required.
Bus
Metro’s College World Series service will be through its ORBT line, which is new since the last series. The transit agency will not offer a specific stadium shuttle service this year.
ORBT, with its orange and black, accordion-centered buses, is Omaha’s new rapid bus transit line running on a loop between downtown and Westroads Mall around 100th Street and West Dodge Road. It’s free, and a bus is generally available at the special ORBT stations every 10 minutes.
But take note: Not every Metro bus stop is an ORBT stop. The line runs primarily along Dodge Street — Omaha’s main street — and also loops through downtown along Douglas Street. The closest stadium stops are at 12th and Dodge Streets, 10th and Douglas Streets, and 15th Street on both Dodge and Douglas.
Any of those ORBT stops are a close walk to TD Ameritrade Park, and Heartland B-cycle also has bike share stations close by. More info is online at ometro.com/rider-guide/orbt.
Also, masks are required.
Bike
A free bike corral and valet is available at 13th and Fahey Streets. It’s provided by Mode Shift Omaha, Heartland B-cycle and Bike Walk Nebraska.
Bike riders can bring a personal bike to the corral, and a volunteer will tag it and store it during the game. The service will be available 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after each game.
A Heartland B-cycle bike sharing station will be located in the corral and will feature e-bikes for rental.
B-cycle stations are available around downtown with bikes for rent. Find the station map at heartland.bcycle.com/station-map.
You also can transport your bike downtown using Metro and ORBT buses. Regular Metro buses have a bike rack on the front of the bus, and ORBT buses offer an onboard bike rack. E-bikes and B-cycle bikes under 55 pounds are allowed on ORBT buses.
Scooter
Lime and Spin are Omaha’s authorized scooter rental companies. The scooters are dockless. Use the Lime or Spin mobile apps for rentals.
Parts of the North Downtown area are open for scooter riding. However, the following areas are designated “No Ride Zones”: the TD Ameritrade Park block, CHI Health Center property and the big surface parking lots, Lots B and D. If you enter a barred zone, GPS technology will slow or stop the scooter.
Designated scooter parking will be available at the corner of 14th and Fahey Streets.
No scooters allowed on Metro or ORBT buses or bike racks.
No riding on sidewalks — streets only.
No riders under age 18.
Foot
In downtown Omaha, 10th Street and 13th Street are the main north-south streets to get between the ballpark area and dining and bars around the Capitol District and Old Market.
Most everything around downtown, North Downtown and the Old Market is within easy walking distance of the ballpark. But if it feels a little far, check out the above options.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb