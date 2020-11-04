Bus ridership in Omaha increased nearly 40% on Election Day

Bus ridership on Omaha’s Metro transit was up nearly 40% Tuesday during Metro’s “Bus to Ballot” initiative.

Free rides to polling places were offered on city buses and with the MOBY paratransit service.

Metro provided 8,200 bus rides on Election Day, and saw a 15% increase in MOBY paratransit trips, according to a press release from Omaha Metro transit.

“We were happy to see our community taking transit to get to their polling places and pleased to have an opportunity to support the democratic process,” Lauren Cencic, Metro transit CEO, said in a press release.

Tuesday was the second election Metro transit offered a “Bus to the Ballot.” The first time was during the 2016 election.

Nebraska on Election Day 2020

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.