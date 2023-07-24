The 16-foot Iron Giant sculpture, which once lorded over the halls of the now- closed Alamo Drafthouse theater in midtown Omaha, has a new home.

The sculpture, which is modeled after the robot featured in the acclaimed 1999 movie, has been shipped up to Boston at the Alamo Seaport movie theater, the company announced on its Alamo Omaha Instagram account. The giant had been in the lobby of the former Alamo Midtown movie theater.

The midtown theater, which was located in Midtown Crossing near 32nd and Farnam Streets, closed last October. The company said the theater closed “due to the lasting impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The theater had closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, as did the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in La Vista. The La Vista location reopened in early September 2021, but the midtown location didn’t reopen until mid-December of that year.

Alamo’s theater in La Vista remains open.

Genesis Health Clubs purchased the midtown theater building last month. Officials plan to renovate the 75,000-square-foot building into a fitness center with luxury touches and high-tech equipment.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023