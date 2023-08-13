Replacing coal generation with renewable resources like wind and solar has helped the Omaha Public Power District slash its climate-changing emissions over the last decade by more than 4 million tons.

That’s no small amount, says OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez — the equivalent impact of taking every vehicle in OPPD’s eastern Nebraska service area off the road.

Now Fernandez and other OPPD officials say they are confident the utility can continue on that more sustainable road, even as it faces fast-rising power demand from data centers and other big industrial power users.

While OPPD’s $2 billion plan for meeting that demand calls for new generating plants, both renewable and not, they say 90% of the actual energy generated will come from the renewable resources.

Combine that with completing the ongoing but delayed conversion of its North Omaha power plant from coal to cleaner-burning natural gas, and OPPD projections show the utility’s greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade will continue to shrink.

“We’re making a ton of really, really, really good progress there,” Fernandez said of the utility’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “We need to do more, for sure.”

But local environmentalists say they have many concerns about the new resource plan that will be up for a vote before the public utility’s elected board on Thursday.

Recent history has shown OPPD has moved more slowly in bringing its new renewable generation online compared to its new natural gas facilities. Similar delays could cause the utility to fall back on that fossil-fueled production to meet the big new demand, the critics say.

Some also see a need for more climate action urgency from OPPD.

The new generation plan comes at a time that climate scientists are sounding dire new warnings.

A stark United Nations climate report in March said humans will need to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030 to prevent the most catastrophic effects of global climate change. Record temperatures and other evidence of a changing climate are increasingly visible all around.

OPPD has set a goal of “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, meaning it would find offsets for any remaining carbon it’s still emitting by that time.

But critics say if the utility doesn’t start laying out a more clear path for how it will meet that lofty goal, it’s not likely to get there — and in the meantime will unnecessarily send millions of tons of carbon into the Earth’s atmosphere.

“We need to show progress they’re going to get there,” said David Corbin, the Nebraska Sierra Club’s energy committee chair.

Eric Williams, the chairman of the utility’s board, agreed that OPPD needs to establish meaningful milestones as it moves to cut carbon.

At the same meeting where the board is set to vote on the new resource plan, the board is now expected to also add timelines for getting the new renewables under contract. And Williams expects the utility will work to add more interim emissions goals between now and 2050, too.

“We anticipate more discussion in the future on existing resources,” Williams said.

OPPD first dipped its toe into the renewable energy generation pool in 2001 — with the erection of a single wind turbine in Valley, Nebraska.

At the time, Valmont Industries in Valley was looking to market the wind power towers it was manufacturing. OPPD was facing pressure from some of its customer owners to promote “green” energy.

So the local manufacturer and public utility partnered up. Valmont provided the tower and OPPD the turbine for what more than anything became a renewable energy demonstration project.

By 2005, though, OPPD had joined in a large-scale wind project being built by Nebraska Public Power District near Ainsworth, and numerous additional wind facilities followed.

OPPD now operates or receives through partnerships more than 1,000 megawatts of renewable generation, including nearly 972 megawatts of wind generation, 5 megawatts of landfill gas generation at Elk City and 81 megawatts of hydropower through a regional power pool.

In 2022, 33.7% of its retail energy sales came from renewable production. Nationally, about 20% of electricity comes from renewable sources.

OPPD has also shifted some coal generation to natural gas, a fossil fuel which emits about half the carbon dioxide as coal.

All those moves have helped OPPD cut its carbon dioxide emissions since 2013 from roughly 14 million tons annually to just under 10 million tons, a reduction of 30%.

“OPPD is no longer emitting 4.2 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere,” Fernandez said.

As OPPD has sought over the past two decades to reduce its emissions, it has often faced pushback on both sides: from environmentalists who want to see more progress, and from conservatives who dismiss greenhouse gas concerns or argue it’s simply cheaper to burn fossil fuels.

“The residential and commercial customer-owners want low-cost and reliable power,” one ratepayer recently wrote to OPPD of its latest plans. “We don’t care about saving the planet in the year 2100.”

“I am concerned that OPPD seems to be ignoring the reality of climate change or giving it lip service,” wrote another ratepayer.

To be sure, a significant majority of OPPD’s power still comes from burning fossil fuels, particularly its coal plants in Nebraska City and North Omaha.

OPPD has been in the process of converting the North Omaha plant from coal to natural gas. Burning coal at the North Omaha Station was supposed to have been completely phased out this year.

But last year, the utility’s board voted to put off the conversion until at least 2026, in large part because it faced a regional backlog in getting the replacement power connected into the grid.

Fernandez in a recent interview repeated the utility’s commitment to eliminating the burning of coal in North Omaha as soon as the replacement power is available, even in the face of the growing demand.

“The coal pile will go away,” he said.

In the bigger picture, the utility has committed by 2050 to getting to net zero carbon.

Net zero doesn’t mean the utility would totally eliminate carbon emissions. Instead, it could seek to offset its remaining emissions through other means, such as selling surplus clean energy to other utilities.

“Net zero in 2050 is our loadstar, and that’s what we’re aiming towards,” said Cliff Fleener, who joined OPPD in April as vice president of sustainability and environmental affairs.

But that long-term goal would seem to be more challenging with OPPD now facing the biggest spike in electricity demand in the utility’s 77-year history.

Most of that demand is coming from industrial customers, particularly data centers. According to a World-Herald analysis of OPPD data, power usage by big industrial customers is projected to grow an explosive 175% between 2022 and 2032.

And nearly two-thirds of the demand, OPPD says, is coming from data centers, the digital warehouses that make it possible for us to stream movies and conduct business on the internet. Data centers consume enormous amounts of power, with the biggest centers requiring enough electricity to power a small city.

The Omaha metro is becoming a growing hub for data centers and a top 30 market nationally. Big internet companies like Google and Facebook have been attracted here over the past decade in part by OPPD electric rates that are well below the national average.

OPPD also offers big industrial customers a flexible rate structure that allows them to seek to fulfill their energy demand with renewable generation. That has proven attractive to the operators of the mega data centers, who are conscious of how the public perceives the environmental impact of their huge power use.

Big data centers often claim to operate on 100% renewable energy, but whether that is strictly true is questionable given the variability of wind and sun.

As evidence of the new demand OPPD is facing, Google on Tuesday teased to an upcoming data center announcement in Nebraska as it revealed a $350 million expansion of its data center complex across the river in Council Bluffs. Google already operates one data center complex in Sarpy County and has another under construction in northwest Omaha.

In all, 87% of OPPD’s increased projected usage over the next decade is coming from industrial customers, with the rest evenly split between residential and commercial. When combined, energy consumption by all customers is expected to increase more than 70% by 2032.

To meet that demand, OPPD management is proposing a $2 billion lineup of new power facilities over the next decade that would nearly double the utility’s total generating capacity.

The plan calls for 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of wind and solar, a figure that includes up to 600 megawatts of renewable energy approved four years ago that the utility is still working to get online.

Also included are 600 to 950 megawatts of natural gas, at least 32 megawatts of demand response (shifting or shedding electricity demand to help balance the grid), up to 125 megawatts of battery storage, and approximately 320 megawatts of added fuel capability and fuel oil storage at existing generation facilities.

OPPD officials project the plan would roughly require a 10% increase in rates, which would be phased in over several years later this decade. How individual classes of ratepayers would be impacted won’t be known until then.

While the fossil-fueled natural gas plants represent a big part of the new assets, OPPD officials say those plants won’t run much. They’re expected to operate less than 15% of the time.

They say the gas plants will provide backup for when the wind isn’t blowing or sun isn’t shining, help the utility meet demand at peak times, fill reserve requirements, and make possible the introduction of the new renewable resources. They say the renewable plants in all will provide 90% of the energy.

“Most of the time, we will have energy coming out of our renewable portfolio,” Fernandez said.

Not only will the new assets significantly increase generation in a sustainable way, OPPD says, but they also will increase the reliability of its power network, largely because the natural gas units can be fired up whenever needed.

“We will be equal or better on reliability than we are today,” said Colton Kennedy, OPPD’s director of energy portfolio planning.

OPPD has not specified exactly what the new renewable sources will be under the plan. But Fernandez made clear a big focus will be solar — a resource he said combines both low costs and reliability when energy is most needed.

“The fuel is free,” he said. “Yes, it takes a little land and there are construction costs, but it is the cheapest source of generation we could possibly have, and it produces when we need it the most, during those hot summer days when our peak demand goes up.”

Fernandez disputed critics who say such generation can’t be relied on.

“There are few things more predictable than the sun,” he said. “We know when it comes up and sets every day of every month, for thousands of years. It is very predictable and reliable.”

Fernandez said the plan will also allow OPPD to continue to make progress in reducing its carbon emissions.

OPPD’s projections show the dramatically reduced emissions seen over the past decade will flatten and even slightly tick up in the next few years.

But they say the final conversion of North Omaha’s power station to natural gas beginning in 2026 will allow the utility to again start cutting its overall carbon output. By 2032, it’s projected to fall below 8 million tons annually, roughly a 20% drop from current levels and a nearly 45% drop from 2013.

Still, environmental groups say the utility isn’t progressing fast enough. And there is merit to their concerns that the utility has recently moved faster on new fossil fuel development than renewables.

To help meet growing energy demand, OPPD in 2019 announced plans for up to 600 megawatts of new solar production along with 600 megawatts of natural gas as backup.

Four years later, the natural gas plants are under construction: the 150-megawatt Standing Bear Lake Station near 120th Street and Military Avenue and the Turtle Creek Station, a 450-megawatt plant near South 168th Street and Fairview Road in Sarpy County.

Conversely, only a fraction of the renewable generation is currently under construction, the 81-megawatt Platteview Solar project near Yutan, Nebraska. The plant is Nebraska’s first large-scale solar project and is set to go online next year.

OPPD has been working to find sites for additional solar generation, sometimes in the face of local pushback.

Just this past week, the utility announced it has acquired the rights for a potential solar project in York County. If it becomes reality, the 310-megawatt plant near the town of McCool Junction would go a long way toward meeting OPPD’s 2019 renewable commitment.

“This is an exciting venture for OPPD, our customers, and York County,” Fernandez said in announcing the project.

But much planning work remains before any of that production could come online, with OPPD still studying the viability of the site. It would then take years to construct the plant and connect it to the grid.

OPPD officials acknowledge that under the 2019 plan, the gas facilities are farther along than the renewables, mostly because of supply chain issues faced by renewables and because gas is easier to connect into the grid.

Environmentalists express concern that OPPD might similarly lag in delivering on the renewable energy contained in the new resource plan. That could make the utility fall back on the fossil fuel natural gas generation that’s supposed to serve as a backup.

“It’s like, ‘Well, gosh, it’s getting really hard to build more renewables, and we’ve got this gas built, (so) let’s just run it,’” said Ken Winston, executive director of Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light, a faith group concerned about climate change.

OPPD’s Kennedy said if the renewables are delayed, that would not necessarily require the utility to burn fossil fuels as a replacement. It has the ability to go into the regional market to buy energy, including renewable energy.

OPPD officials also stressed that they are committed to moving quickly on the new renewables.

There are several other developer-owned solar projects in the works across the state. Partnering with those developers is an option OPPD may explore.

The utility also is studying the feasibility of a small landfill solar project at the old Douglas County landfill at 126th and State Streets, which would be a joint effort with Douglas County. A $3.5 million grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust would help cover the added cost of building there.

In the new facility debate, another frequent criticism of environmental groups is that the utility isn’t doing more to help residents and businesses become more energy efficient. That can help the utility avoid the need for new generation and emissions in the first place.

The groups point out there is much funding for conservation available under the Inflation Reduction Act, the massive bill passed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats a year ago that includes numerous programs aimed at bolstering clean energy.

The act, for the first time, would allow public utilities like OPPD to receive federal payments toward a variety of renewable generation projects. OPPD officials say they are analyzing the potential impacts of the act and waiting for final federal guidance to determine how it can help finance the new renewable plants.

OPPD says it already has a variety of energy reduction programs for business and residential customers.

Among them, the utility gives credits to residential customers who install smart thermostats and agree to allow the utility to manage their air conditioning during peak periods.

It’s also seeking to get the word out on a new energy efficiency assistance program — a partnership with the state that’s funded through federal dollars — that allows homeowners and single-family home renters to obtain home energy audits and up to $2,000 in energy efficiency improvements.

The Sierra Club’s Corbin said he would like to see the utility be more creative, such as offering customers a lower rate if they charge electric vehicles at night and a higher one if they do it at peak. Another option might allow customers to finance energy efficiency projects through their bills rather than paying up front.

“It’s those types of creative incentives I don’t see in their plan,” he said.

Williams said he understands the environmental concerns related to the resource plan. That’s one reason the board has added to the agenda for Thursday’s vote more specific, incremental goals for getting the new renewable resources online.

For example, the goals will specify the utility will get at least 200 megawatts of renewable energy under contract by next year. On emissions, Williams noted the utility already has set an interim goal of reducing millions of tons of carbon emissions when the coal-to-gas conversion of the North Omaha Station is complete.

Williams anticipates the board soon will set other goals for emissions and renewable resources as it moves toward its 2050 net zero pledge.

“How will we continue to provide more energy and reduce emissions? By adopting more of the lowest cost resources, which are also the lowest-emitting resources,” he said. “That’s what’s making the energy transition possible.”