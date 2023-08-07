You might have heard about Scooter’s Coffee setting the Guinness World Record for the largest cake ball — 848 pounds and 4 ounces.

But here are some statistics about the Omaha-based drive-thru coffee chain you might have missed:

25 years in business

653 stores in 29 states.

101 new store openings in 2023.

1,000 franchise stores projected to be open by the end of 2024.

From a single store opened in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, the company has grown steadily on its fast service and varied drink menu, with offerings ranging from a basic brewed coffee to smoothies and its signature Caramelicious Blender.

Last week, the company announced it’s making the type of marketing move that helped to catapult other restaurants like Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse into the national consciousness.

Scooter’s Coffee will be the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl college football game.

The 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will be played Dec. 19 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and will be televised on ESPN. Frisco is located about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Scooter’s Coffee President Joe Thornton, in an interview with The World-Herald last week, said company officials had been contemplating the right moment “to talk about ourselves in the national scale.”

“We believe in this moment, in our brand, very much like Chick-fil-A and perhaps even Outback to some degree, it was just that moment,” Thornton said. “How do you take your brand beyond where it is as a regional player to something on a larger scale? And it’s not the only avenue, but we think it’s one that works for us, just like it worked for both of those brands.”

The three-year sponsorship is an opportunity to tell the Scooter’s story in a way that will benefit franchisees, not just in Texas, but across the country, he said.

He declined to say how much the sponsorship cost.

According to Thornton, Scooter’s Coffee is positioned among the top five coffee chains in the country, but it could eventually reach the top three.

The top two companies, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, have “a few thousand head start on us,” he said.

Starbucks is the largest coffee chain in the world, with sources placing its U.S. store count upwards of 15,000.

Dunkin’ Donuts lays claim as the largest U.S. coffee-and-donut chain.

“Right now we are in the top five, with clearly Starbucks and Dunkin’ at the top,” he said. “Very close to Dutch Brothers and Tim Hortons in terms of store count. But we have a high trajectory of growth, and so there’ll come a moment in time when we’re probably behind Starbucks and Dunkin in terms of growth.”

The company headquarters are in Omaha. The coffee beans used by Scooter’s Coffee franchises are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha.

Thornton, who has lived in Frisco for 21 years, said the company’s drive-thru model helped it weather the COVID-19 pandemic better than some restaurants.

Drive-through kiosks provided for touchless transactions, he said, and employees working inside kiosks didn’t come face-to-face with customers when the nation was social-distancing. Also, there were no restaurant lobbies to clean and sanitize.

“And obviously people still wanted to get out of the house,” he said. “They still wanted to have their coffee.”

The company’s interest in the Frisco Bowl was driven by a number of factors, among them wanting to be connected with a place steeped in football, he said.

“Texas is football — of any state in the union,” he said.

Thornton said that although he lives in Texas, he’s always been a Husker fan. When people doubt him, he said, he rattles off the names of Husker running backs through the years: Mike Rozier, I.M. Hipp, Jarvis Redwine.

Because he lives in Frisco, that added some excitement to the bowl deal, he said.

He said there are some parallels between Scooter’s Coffee taking this step and the paths that Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse took in sponsoring bowl games.

Chick-fil-A has been the title sponsor of the Peach Bowl since the 1996 season. Outback Steakhouse sponsored the Outback Bowl in Tampa from 1995 to 2022, before ending its sponsorship last year. That bowl is now the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“They were both regional brands, by and large, at the time,” he said, “particularly Chick-fil-A, not far much outside of Atlanta, other than mall locations across the U.S. And the Peach Bowl wasn’t a primary bowl at the time. Now, of course, it’s in the national championship rotation. So there is something to be said for that commitment.”

He said the company is honored to partner with ESPN Events, which owns the bowl game, and with the city, and to see their enthusiasm about the partnership.

The bowl is one of 17 college football bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events.

“I do believe what it showed me is their deep commitment to sports, academics, community, leadership, the development of student athletes, and their desire to partner with brands that they feel are on par with them from a values perspective,” he said.

Scooter’s says its core values are integrity, love, humility and courage.

Frisco calls itself Sports City USA.

Mayor Jeff Cheney said that nearly 7 million visitors come to Frisco each year, and the Frisco Bowl is a big part of that. A sponsor like Scooter’s Coffee is important to the bowl’s success, Cheney said.

“We just love the story of a Frisco resident who really wanted to bring this to his hometown bowl game and help grow his brand across the country with this game,” he said. “It’s just a story we love to hear.”

Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, said it’s really nice when great companies and brands come together.

“Frankly you don’t always get to pick it,” Overby said. “This is one of those instances where we feel really good about the brand alignment in representing everybody very well.”

So, would the Huskers ever play in the bowl?

Not likely.

The Frisco Bowl has no current contractual ties to Big Ten teams. The game features two teams from the following conferences: American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference or the Sun Belt Conference.

Those athletic conferences represent areas of the country where Scooter’s Coffee already has stores, so that wasn’t a major factor in the sponsorship decision, Thornton said.

So, what about the giant cake ball?

The cake ball was created to celebrate the company’s 25th birthday as part of the annual Scooter’s Coffee GROW conference in Omaha. It was served to more than 1,500 Scooter’s Coffee executives, employees, franchisees and coffee bean growers.

Photos: The original Scooter's Coffee location