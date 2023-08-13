SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGSOS LLC, 2713 S. 225th Circle, $299,996.
Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21154 C St., $251,612.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2720 N. 182nd St., $207,692.
M2 Homes LLC, 6008 Country Club Oaks Place, $198,000.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21119 Fowler St., $158,504.
H3 Custom Homes LLC, 5516 N. 208th Ave., $153,756.
Majestic Homes LLC, 21138 Hartman Ave., $152,248.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 2910 N. 183rd St., $150,192.
Lpc Properties LLC, 12752 Mormon St., $142,532; 2105 N. 182nd Ave., $130,096.
18818 Fort LLC, 5413 N. 186th St., $140,396; 5406 N. 186th St., $139,916; 5409 N. 186th St., $139,916; 5402 N. 186th St., $127,716; 5410 N. 186th St., $118,340.
Lane Building Corp., 3007 N. 165th Ave., $135,672; 3001 N. 165th Ave., $124,016; 2913 N. 165th Ave., $118,900.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7907 N. 93rd St., $103,212.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 17606 Phoebe St., $117,116; 8233 N. 174th Ave., $112,532; 8221 N. 174th Ave., $104,468; 21079 Polk St., $92,080; 21083 Polk St., $92,080; 8229 N. 174th Ave., $89,144;
17602 Phoebe St., $89,144.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 6730 N. 50th Terrace, $82,032.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALVillage Green Townhouse, 227 Arbor Court, $250,000.
Edward Chartrand, 11011 N. 96th St., $121,500.
Little Venez LLC, 5727 Mason St., $93,000.
Jane E Kolbeck Revocable Trust, 9738 Frederick St., $77,024.
James A. Mammel, 524 N. 65th St., $73,345.
Richard W. Laughlin, 9835 Seward St., $70,000.
Michael R. Caniglia, 2212 S. 177th St., $64,579.
Daneen A. Pieper Trust, 3425 N. 143rd Circle, $58,790.
Cari Ott. 2509 N. 188th St., $54,000.
James Dombrowski. 3221 N. 162nd Avenue Circle, $45,000.
Jimmy D. Darline U. Redd Trust, 5502 S. 174th St., $35,919.
Nathan Phillips, 19616 Jefferson St., $35,000.
Marco Leon, 6225 Van Buren Drive, $33,165.
Stephen M. Mikuls, 1433 N. 102nd Ave., $32,223.
Eric D. Gitt, 10924 Walling Circle, $32,000.
Bryant Paradis, 7121 Northland Drive, $31,000.
Charles A. Thompson III, 8324 N. 46th St., $30,000.
Emd Holdings LLC, 6320 Maple St., $30,000.
Celestine E. Harris, 6209 N. 102nd Ave., $27,304.
Tim A. Kaiser, 222 N. 162nd St., $26,000.
Jay Borst, 4730 N. 174th Ave., $25,900.
Jeffrey T. Blake, 7733 Seward St., $25,709.
Tracy L. Wright, 2558 Ida St., $24,066.
Corey P. Gallegos, 5732 N. 81st St., $23,807.
Erica Bober, 18417 Dewey Ave., $23,500.
James A. Raiman, 6429 S. 157th St., $23,293.
Matthew William Darnell, 1026 N. 63rd St., $23,000.
Duane Johnson, 8504 Cuming St., $22,642.
Ryan Liberty, 2134 S. 35th St., $22,252.
Joyce A. Lueders Trust, 1432 S. 134th St., $22,155.
Michael L. Bacome, 308 N. 33rd St., $22,106.
Jessica L. Hutcheson, 7707 Bondesson St., $21,800.
Robert Zeman, 1301 Jefferson St., $21,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALWestwood Solutions LLC, 8425 N. 114th St., $139,261,965.
Carwash Store LLC, 14445 West Center Road, $5,000,000.
Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $350,000.
Beautiful Life Adult Care LLC, 4205 S. 96th St., $325,000.
Mastercraft LLC, 1111 N. 13th St., $300,000.
11600 Centre Place LLC, 11602 West Center Road, $200,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC, 4140 S. 52nd St., $191,000.
3395 South 132Nd Street LLC, 3395 S. 132nd St., $165,120.
Bottling Group LLC, 4603 S. 72nd St., $124,551.
Schmidt & Ilg LLC, 3309 Oak View Drive, $75,000.
Hla Properties LLC, 9205 Bedford Ave., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITSInreit Maple Ridge LLC, 11118 Cottonwood Plaza, $90,000.
David R. Lavender, 11131 N. 78th St., $32,000.
McAllister Merrick, 6930 Seward St., $21,504.