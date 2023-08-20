REMODEL RESIDENTIALMelisa Schmitz, 2618 N. 98th St., $100,000.
Kathy L. English, 10090 Fieldcrest Drive, $85,000.
Nichole L. Rue, 2725 N. 189th St., $83,898.
David L. Hershiser, 1518 N. 133rd St., $80,000.
Oscar Dieguez, 8820 N. 157th St., $77,500.
Larry J. Baggett, 6110 Hillsdale Ave., $49,504.
Jennifer A. Bartelt, 4008 S. 224th Circle, $47,040.
David and Katie Lang Living Trust, 12655 Farnam St., $43,600.
Nancy Thurston, 8930 N. 83rd Ave., $40,000.
John L. Mlnarik, 12709 Read St., $40,000.
Kay M. Kunze, 10913 Poppleton Ave., $32,000.
Whitney Clark, 4693 Pierce St., $28,575.
Travis S. Line, 5102 Jackson St., $28,573.
Kimberly A. Jensen, 857 S. 59th St., $28,366.
Kristina M. Wilton, 4213 Walnut St., $27,400.
Evash Beresiwsky, 502 Skyline Drive, $25,000.
Schwalb Family Partnership, 4952 Bancroft St., $22,020.
Margaret Parker, 2637 N. 160th Ave., $22,000.
Steven G. Kucera, 938 S. 112th Plaza, $21,548.
Shuguang Jiang, 607 N. 158th St., $21,525.
Robert Dean, 4875 S. 93rd Ave., $20,000.
Biviana L. Garcia, 2314 G St., $20,000.
Michael G. Burnett, 105 N. 127th Plaza, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALLDS Church Tax Administration, 8283 N. 34th St., $5,000,000.
Western Avenue Senior Living, 9220 Western Ave., $2,000,000.
Snh Ltf Properties LLC, 17007 Elm Plaza, $550,000.
Just Enterprises LLC, 1408 Veterans Drive, $375,000.
Roll N Smoke Real Estate LLC, 401 N. 114th St., $350,000.
Thirty One Davenport LLC, 10810 Farnam Drive, $327,000.
Austin Alff, 6860 S. 118th St., $275,000.
Taco Bell Corp., 5310 S. 108th St., $275,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $182,500.
Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave., $175,000.
Richard L. King, 11326 Q St., $160,803.
Marian High School Inc., 7400 Military Ave., $70,000.
Elkhorn School District, 1401 Veterans Drive, $60,000.
CCCP And M LLC, 17021 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $30,000.
OTHER PERMITSPink Grading Inc., 4840 S. 66th Circle, $460,000.
Wcv Lot 1 LLC, 20310 Vinton St., $318,906.
Eon Properties LLC, 3430 N. 167th St., $164,010.
Sprint Spectrum Lp, 4829 N. 114th St., $50,000.
LSP Omaha Maple Development, 18102 Evans St., $48,015.
North Streams Lot 1 Rp 2 LLC, 20101 P St., $24,388.
Woodsonia Antler View LLC, 3310 N. 191st Ave., $24,044.
David S. Hamilius, 10206 Mockingbird Drive, $23,112.
Fairview Apartments LLC, 4721 N. 66th St., $20,736.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023
Shaunie Cobb, 2, looks out the window of her family's first home, part of the Habitat for Humanity of Omaha’s development Bluestem Prairie on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Shaunie's mother, Destiny Gunter, got the keys today.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the start of the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade from the roof of The Bank apartments near 20th and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking southeast at 13th and Farnam Streets, thousands line the streets for the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade in downtown Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb listen to Sen.Deb Fischer, R-Neb speak at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska freshman Bergen Reilly, Caroline Jurevicius, Laney Choboy, and Andi Jackson all react to a photo that Nebraska Director of Photography Scott Bruhn just took of them on team picture day at the Bob Devaney on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley watches the team during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Players' silhouettes during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Dancers from the New Legacy Souljaz perform during the Native Omaha Days Parade in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Beck, 5, plays Connect 4 during the Family Fun Day in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes prepares to end the new Boys Town Education Center after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes speaks before the ribbon cutting of the new Boys Town Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Water shoots out of a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road near Pacific Street during a morning downpour on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Heavy rains caused traffic barrels to float onto a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road north of Farnam Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Elbert, 2, of Council Bluffs, plays in the rain near a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office vehicle during the 40th annual National Night Out get-together at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. National Night Out is community-building event meant to promote positive relationships between police and neighbors.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adonis Marcial Rodriguez, 20, trains with posters from Terence 'Bud' Crawford's past fights hanging over him at B&B Sports Academy near 30th and Sprague Streets in Omaha on Monday. After victory in a fight on Saturday night, Omaha-native and co-founder of the gym, Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion boxer.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Connor Raastad, 12, shows Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) how to put on Connor's corn hat during fan day at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Reed and Cole Lange place their lanterns in the pond during the Water Lantern Festival on the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Zack Fischer chips out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Coody, center, lines up his putt along with Jeremy Paul, left, and Joe Highsmith, right, on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
