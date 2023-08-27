SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGBelt Construction Co. Inc., 21314 A St., $229,264.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 3110 N. 177th St., $220,376.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21010 C St., $211,936.
Ideal Designs Custom Homes Inc., 3950 S. 211th St., $184,636.
Showcase Homes Inc., 21138 Ellison Ave., $180,228.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18258 Corby St., $173,556.
Icon Homes LLC, 6526 S. 208th Ave., $170,716.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21154 Sunburst Ave., $155,232.
Showcase Homes Inc., 21132 Ellison Ave., $152,708.
Nathan Homes LLC, 3303 S. 209th St., $146,056.
Bold Homes LLC, 7615 N. 166th St., $139,968.
Fools Inc., 21422 A St., $138,464.
D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7914 N. 95th Ave., $114,972.
HNHC Workforce Housing LLC, 2875 Crown Point Ave., $100,016.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALDavid Rattner, 9765 Frederick Circle, $132,244.
Benjamin J. Bierman, 1204 N. 127th Ave., $100,000.
Bryan Thomas Alexander, 16268 California St., $62,733.
Sarah Steele, 1631 S. 155th St., $61,287.
Brittny Zurek, 7184 N. 165th St., $57,317.
Terrence D. Murphy, 17214 William Circle, $49,348.
Katherine Ann Mackrell, 5123 Nicholas St., $45,600.
Alexandra Kierstead, 20509 E St., $45,000.
Kathryn Talkington, 6321 N. 32nd St., $43,409.
Jon Vacha, 11608 Leavenworth Road, $43,393.
Marcella K. Best, 3526 S. 94th Ave., $42,031.
Andrea H. Hewitt, 9178 Poppleton Ave., $35,000.
David St. John 1938 S. 50th St., $34,848.
Six Minutes Holding Co. LLC, 2415 S. 18th St., $31,337.
Goracke Properties LLC, 2424 Deer Park Blvd., $30,300.
Richard D. Pollock, 7527 N. 82nd Circle, $30,106.
Jeffrey Stokes, 21330 Grover St., $30,000.
Janis Jekabson, 5074 S. 130th Circle, $26,274.
Douglas M. Weber, 4056 S. 13th St., $25,113.
Jon A. Morton, 2305 S. 191st St., $25,000.
Brad Hynek, 2124 S. 46th Ave., $23,970.
R. B. Tomes, 2334 S. 23rd St., $22,947.
Thelma M. Bell, 3206 Westgate Road, $22,000.
Erik K. Schaeffer, 2006 S. 198th St., $22,000.
Sara B. Pickens, 18507 Lamont St., $22,000.
Pat Rainbolt, 3339 S. 105th Ave., $22,000.
Robert R. Russell, 3226 S. 134th Ave., $21,485.
Dennis D. Short, 2411 S. 23rd St., $21,294.
Michael Mitilier, 4340 Shirley St., $21,205.
Elizabeth L. Kirschbaum, 7517 N. 77th Ave., $20,068.
Nagendra Natarajan, 16315 Page St., $20,000.
Francis J. Dwornicki, 5811 V St., $20,000.
Catherine E. Mello, 3424 S. 94th St., $20,000.
Steven T. Vaughan, 6415 N. 105th Ave., $20,000.
Megan Gutgsell, 515 S. 178th St., $20,000.
Ryan Andersen, 1203 S. 51st St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALTyson Processing Services Inc., 13076 Renfro Circle, $851,000.
F and S Investments II LLC, 6570 S. 118th St., $650,000.
Maple 144 LLC, 3950 N. 144th St., $425,377.
Meyers Family Ent IV LLC, 11213 E Circle, $350,000.
LB North LLC, 3633 N. 72nd St., $318,400.
United Homes LLC, 7154 N. 16th St., $158,000.
Peter J. Fink, 5404 Cedar St., $100,000.
Omaha Building Investment, 1650 Farnam St., $100,000.
St. Stephen Church, 16701 S St., $70,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 1919 S. 74th St., $66,184.
Rip Inc., 5711 S. 60th St., $52,000.
Peter J. Fink, 5322 Center St., $50,000.
Omaha Burrito LLC, 13203 West Center Road, $44,035.
Dgk Corps LLC, 14707 California St., $42,000.
Bluejay Development LLC, 7905 L St., $40,000.
Aspen Ridge Apts Limited, 4225 S. 25th St., $34,332.
9290 Partnership, 14710 West Dodge Road, $32,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $31,000.
Mutual Investors Inc., 12100 West Center Road, $26,844.
Cox Cable Cox Enterprises Inc., 11919 Arbor St., $25,000.
Edward A. Crouchley, 740 N. 157th Circle, $24,310.
Vicki F. Witkovski, 16304 Underwood Ave., $23,455.
13106 Dodge Inc., 19102 Q St., $22,000.
OTHER PERMITSMario Silva, 2316 Madison St., $128,800.
City of Omaha, 225 S. Eighth St., $38,500.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023
Emil Stubblefield, 8, does a cartwheel while friends Eyan Carodine, 9, Roman Marshall, 10, Revelle Partee, 11, Khiry Partee, 14, and Kayden Partee, 9, play with a garden hose in a kiddie pool near Fontenelle Boulevard and Browne Street in Omaha on Monday, August 21, 2023. Omaha is in an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) flips to thrown in during the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Hannah Luke (9) gets a hug from teammate Lara Kazandjian (8) after getting an 82nd-minute tying goal in the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A trio of kittens at the Felius Cat Cafe at 522 S. 24th Street in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The cafe and animal rescue is moving to a larger space at 5015 Dodge Street.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Head coach Matt Rhule talks with Luke Reimer (4) during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Sims (7) holds the ball during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Zack Fischer chips out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Coody, center, lines up his putt along with Jeremy Paul, left, and Joe Highsmith, right, on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaunie Cobb, 2, looks out the window of her family's first home, part of the Habitat for Humanity of Omaha’s development Bluestem Prairie on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Shaunie's mother, Destiny Gunter, got the keys today.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the start of the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade from the roof of The Bank apartments near 20th and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking southeast at 13th and Farnam Streets, thousands line the streets for the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade in downtown Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Anjonette McLucas adjusts her daughter's hair during a wake for Le'Zah Lewis. About 200 family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors attended the service honoring Lewis, who was pregnant with her fifth child when she was killed by gunfire in July. Mourners shared stories and encouraged each other to cherish the time they have. Photographed at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb listen to Sen.Deb Fischer, R-Neb speak at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska freshman Bergen Reilly, Caroline Jurevicius, Laney Choboy, and Andi Jackson all react to a photo that Nebraska Director of Photography Scott Bruhn just took of them on team picture day at the Bob Devaney on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley watches the team during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Players' silhouettes during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Dancers from the New Legacy Souljaz perform during the Native Omaha Days Parade in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Beck, 5, plays Connect 4 during the Family Fun Day in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes prepares to end the new Boys Town Education Center after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes speaks before the ribbon cutting of the new Boys Town Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Water shoots out of a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road near Pacific Street during a morning downpour on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Heavy rains caused traffic barrels to float onto a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road north of Farnam Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Elbert, 2, of Council Bluffs, plays in the rain near a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office vehicle during the 40th annual National Night Out get-together at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. National Night Out is community-building event meant to promote positive relationships between police and neighbors.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adonis Marcial Rodriguez, 20, trains with posters from Terence 'Bud' Crawford's past fights hanging over him at B&B Sports Academy near 30th and Sprague Streets in Omaha on Monday. After victory in a fight on Saturday night, Omaha-native and co-founder of the gym, Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion boxer.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Connor Raastad, 12, shows Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) how to put on Connor's corn hat during fan day at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Reed and Cole Lange place their lanterns in the pond during the Water Lantern Festival on the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
