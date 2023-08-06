SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Charles J. Pane, 23608 Hampton Road, $297,244.
SOS LLC, 2714 S. 224th St., $282,220.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21899 Karen St., $228,972.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 20607 Laurel Ave., $223,520.
Regency Homes, 4707 N. 189th St., $199,768.
Quest Construction Co., 20617 Kansas Ave., $183,096.
Green & Purple Lp, 21007 Ogden St., $174,888.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 3609 S. 215th St., $163,316.
Richland Homes LLC, 21318 Karen St., $165,080; 21408 Karen St., $161,012; 21314 Karen St., $160,860; 21306 Karen St., $150,328; 21402 Karen St., $148,928; 17506 Tucker St., $128,456; 8614 N. 176th St., $128,392; 21532 I St., $127,372; 21310 Karen St., $117,592.
Majestic Pointe LLC, 8103 N 170 Av $124,788; 17002 Reynolds St., $120,468; 17005 Young St., $139,916; 8112 N 170 St $139,916; 8106 N 170 St $111,200.
Mercury Contractors Inc., 21715 K St, Bld# $142,448.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17625 Scott St., $140,552.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17710 Ogden St., $115,696; 17705 Ogden St., $110,176.
Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 6425 Forest Lawn Ave., $96,520; 6411 Forest Lawn Ave., $94,752.
CBCB LLC, 20917 Appaloosa Drive, $96,112; 20921 Appaloosa Drive, $96,112.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 11101 Sunrise St., $111,276.
Antler View LLC, 3608 N. 188th Circle, $91,140; 3606 N. 188th Circle, $91,140; 3605 N. 188th Circle, $91,140; 3605 N. 188th Circle, $91,140; 3607 N. 188th Circle, $91,140; 3607 N. 188th Circle, $91,140; 3610 N. 188th Circle, $85,554; 3610 N. 188th Circle, $85,554; 3604 N. 188th Circle, $85,554; 3604 N. 188th Circle, $85,554; 3603 N. 188th Circle, $74,340; 3603 N. 188th Circle, $74,340; 3609 N. 188th Circle, $74,340; 3609 N. 188th Circle, $74,340; 3612 N. 188th Circle, $69,258; 3612 N. 188th Circle, $69,258.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Ellen Douglas, 19312 Sahler St., $110,760.
Patrick Dytrych, 518 S. 51st Ave., $60,000.
Tony Keller, 10428 Y St., $54,000.
Amy Mitchell, 5004 S. 132nd St., $51,600.
Callyann E. Casteel, 4237 Miller St., $46,987.
Joseph T. Lorenz, 13407 Binney St., $43,356.
Lance E. Greteman, 7315 N. 216th St., $40,000.
Steven G. Kucera, 938 S. 112th Plaza, $40,000.
Niccolo A. Peterson, 1529 S. 121st St., $32,780.
Edward J. Kelleher, 15514 Windsor Drive, $28,941.
Michael Guerin, 217 N. 163rd St., $28,000.
Lavonne A. Pierson, 4316 Poppleton Ave., $27,575.
Richard A. Vaske, 2320 S. 184th Circle, $26,544.
Brendan Bishop, 1436 S. 12th St., $25,000.
Mark J. Goldsmith, 12763 Craig St., $25,000.
Sovit Khanal, 13327 Hascall St., $23,790.
Waseem Alounk, 4206 N. 195th St., $23,000.
Gregory A. Olsen, 5306 Tucker St., $22,506.
Christopher Snere, 942 S. 117th Court, $22,500.
Oremart Properties LLC, 2015 S. Seventh St., $21,000.
Dennis Cahalan, 13004 Patrick Circle, $20,876.
Gerald E Hoose, 3624 S. 89th St., $20,500.
Corey M. Cohrs Revocable Trust, 10201 N. 132nd St., $20,000.
Mary L. Hendricks, 732 N. 157th Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County, 710 S. 17th St., $2,151,000.
Team-J Enterprises Inc., 3310 H St., $950,008.
Royce Antler LLC, 18414 Evans St., $475,000.
Rh Land Management Co LLC, 1422 Military Ave., $300,000.
SCM Longview Omaha 1303 LLC, 1303 S. 72nd St., $300,000
Team-J Enterprises Inc., 3310 H St., $246,843.
168th and Dodge LP, 17250 Davenport St., $200,000.
L and R Holdings LLC, 4601 F St., $200,000.
Hy-Vee, 1000 S. 178th St., $129,500.
Dakota Upreit LP, 17857 Pierce Plaza, $100,000.
St. Patrick’s Church of Elkhorn, 20500 West Maple Road, $100,000.
Pinnacle Bank, 1014 Douglas St., $95,000.
D and W Properties LLC, 4820 S. 61st St., $92,481.
8607, 14451 West Center Road, $60,000.
Thedinger LLC, 9202 West Dodge Road, $56,411.
Landmark Properties Inc., 11329 P St., $55,349.
T & H Realty Investors, 9406 Suffolk Plaza, $27,000; 9405 V Plaza, $27,000; 5706 95th Plaza, $27,000; 9515 V Plaza, $27,000.
Tschannen-Omaha LLC, 5222 S. 88th Plaza, $23,000.
3552 Leavenworth Street LLC, 12107 Emmet St., $21,500.
Dundee Bank, 2745 N. 61st St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, 20502 Roosevelt St., $9,984,000.
Michael & Cindy Douglas Revocable Trust, 602 N. 210th St., $989,736.
Samuel Gregg, 6730 Wenninghoff Road, $552,000.
Joel M. Eisenman, 21459 Walnut St., $125,000.
Florence Historical Foundation, 8417 N. 29th St., $108,000.
Royce Antler LLC, 18404 Evans St., $106,950.
Millard School District, 14111 Blondo St., $73,055.
Shannon R. Elwood, 10110 N. 180th St., $71,120.
Swayway LLC, 3410 S. 222nd St., $58,461.
Antler View LLC, 3326 N. 188th Circle, $42,000.
Jeffrey M. Reynolds Living Trust, 24303 Douglas Circle, $35,000.
Darrin D. Dukart, 6514 S. 179th St., $25,000.
Nathan T. Stammer, 6314 S. 170th St., $23,997.
David & Nancy Klauschie Trust, 2101 Mullen Road, $23,040.
Gary L. Price, 17417 Patrick Ave., $20,736.