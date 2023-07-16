Thomas David Builders LLC, 5035 S. 225th Plaza, $228,904.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3919 S. 211th St., $228,392.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17636 Scott St., $215,812.
Robert H. Gillespie. 20505 Ogden St., $158,456.
Apples Way LLC, 16862 Crown Point Ave., $157,396.
FLD Fund I LLC, 21113 Arlington St., $153,504; 5426 Kestrel Parkway, $153,504.
Millard 35 LLC, 4506 S. 203rd St., $150,632.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 20068 Piney Creek Drive, $128,736; 20169 Miami Circle, $106,848.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6411 S. 210th Ave., $148,928; 5504 N. 182nd St., $145,036; 5518 N. 181st Ave., $141,128; 18406 Kansas Ave., $129,512; 6503 S. 210th Ave., $127,564; 5813 N. 182nd Ave., $122,508; 6005 N. 182nd Ave., $122,508; 18354 Kansas Ave., $122,508; 6407 S. 210th Ave., $122,508; 6507 S. 210th Ave., $122,508; 5514 N. 181st Ave., $121,136; 5909 N. 182nd Ave., $121,136; 6415 S. 210th Ave., $121,136; 5807 N. 182nd Ave., $117,116; 10914 Baker St., $106,620; 11006 Baker St., $106,620; 5801 N. 182nd Ave., $97,780; 10906 Baker St., $89,144; 10909 Baker St., $89,144; 11010 Baker St., $89,144; 7767 N. 110th Ave., $89,144; 10901 Baker St., $84,160; 10902 Baker St., $84,160; 10905 Baker St., $84,160; 10910 Baker St., $84,160; 10918 Baker St $84,160; 7803 N. 110th Ave., $84,160; 11002 Baker St., $84,160; 7763 N. 110th Ave., $79,812.
18818 Fort LLC, 5518 N. 186th Ave., $105,920.
Jason Wade, 20825 Rawhide Road, $250,000.
Jessica Patach, 16201 Grebe St., $60,784.
Jacob Hansen, 1711 S. 219th St., $60,677.
Luke Lofgren, 9102 Poppleton Ave., $46,640.
Richard Smith, 10241 Berry St., $46,456.
Community Alliance Residential, 1115 S. 32nd St., $42,000.
Spring Park LLC, 5223 Spring St., $40,557.
Gary Weger, 17215 Windsor Drive, $37,306.
Catarina Lopez, 3931 U St., $34,000.
Karen L. Komasincki, 5253 S. 52nd St., $30,000.
Jared Matya, 15733 Lake St., $26,000.
Mary E. Conway Living Trust, 508 N. 72nd Ave., $24,560.
Margaret A. Martin, 1884 S. 133rd St., $24,363.
Joseph C. Ritter Sr Trust, 6305 S. 161st St., $23,000.
Dennis M. Turman, 2146 S. 38th St., $23,000.
Nick J. Dukich, 17129 Western Circle, $21,000.
Michael J. Sattler, 11766 Whitmore St., $20,420.
Edward P. Montanez, 4219 N. 140th Circle, $20,130.
Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, $2,462,000.
Douglas County School District, 8204 Crown Point Ave., $2,037,500.
CWG Hq LLC, 14606 Branch St., $1,700,000.
Taco Bell Corp., 3855 Dodge St., $95,000.
Mary Our Queen Church, 3405 S. 119th St., $54,416.
Robert W. Kassmeier, 9926 Essex Drive, $40,000.
Brian Moore, 620 N. 158th St., $23,592.
Laura B. Lenaghan, 2338 N. 55th St., $20,000.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023
Loretta Jordan, of Omaha, gets a closer look as she and her son, Zahn McClarnon and Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, visit an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Names and other messages from the children can still be seen written on and carved into the wooden beams of the barn. Photographed in Genoa, Neb., on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Jerry Carlson, Judi gaiashkibos, Zahn McClarnon, Loretta Jordan and Tammy Rohde visit an old dairy barn on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Names and other messages from the children can still be seen written on and carved into the wooden beams of the barn. Photographed in Genoa, Neb., on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A photograph of Mildred Lowe with her mother taken in 1924. Mildred died at 12 years old while attending the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Her niece, Carolyn Fiscus, a member of the Winnebago tribe, came out to observe as archeologists with History Nebraska excavate a potential burial site for children who died while at the school. Photographed near the site of the school, bordering the Loup River Power Canal in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jarell Grant, Zahn McClarnon and Mark Parker monitor and observe as Brittany Walter, a forensic anthropologist and consultant with History Nebraska, excavates a potential burial site for children who died while at the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Photographed near the site of the school, bordering the Loup River Power Canal in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Alexander (23) shoots a free throw during the Creighton Bluejays men's basketball practice at the Championship Center in Omaha on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnathan Lawson (2) dribbles down the court during the Creighton Bluejays men's basketball practice at the Championship Center in Omaha on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Greg Donsbach was killed in his home located at 9927 Essex Drive. Matthew Briggs, a person of interest, was shot and killed by police after a pursuit in Council Bluffs.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaden Burton, 5, plays in the water during the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department Hydrant Party in Omaha on Monday. Hydrant parties are held at various locations across the city every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Sylvia Black poses for a portrait in her garden shed at her Papillion home on Thursday, July 06, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A child holds a sign "Farmers for Trump" as former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the MidAmerica Center on Friday, July 07, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker steams the wrinkles out of American flags before a campaign rally by Former President Donald Trump at the MidAmerica Center on Friday, July 07, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Former President Donald Trump throws "Famers for Trump" hats to the crowd during a campaign rally at the MidAmerica Center on Friday, July 07, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters look for a man who was one of two swept into manhole during a rainstorm in downtown Omaha on Friday, July 07, 2023 The was carried through the sewer about a mile away and was found trapped behind a metal grate covering a culvert, fire officials said. An Omaha Fire Department crew cut the grate and got the man free,
STF
The Omaha Symphony performs during the Independence Day Celebration at Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crowds gather during the Independence Day Celebration with Omaha Symphony Concert at Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Wednesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Participants play a water game during the 63rd annual Fourth of July parade in Ralston on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
