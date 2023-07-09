Eric Randy Hinze, 4412 S. 234th Plaza, $333,784.
FLD Fund I LLC, 21120 Arlington St., $199,848; 20977 Jaynes St., $156,476.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2723 Big Elk Parkway, $199,832.
20535 Fort LLC, 20817 Hartman Ave., $199,820.
Edward Custom Homes LLC, 2731 N. 181st St., $195,392.
Five And Five Development LLC, 20915 Jefferson St., $181,784; 20911 Jefferson St., $178,872; 20907 Jefferson St., $156,352.
Coburn & Kempenar Building Co., 7910 N. 167th Ave., $163,916.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17813 Ogden St., $153,032.
Vinton22 LLC, 21126 Hartman Ave., $150,872.
204 & Fort LLC, 21120 Jessie Ave., $133,984; 5719 Kestrel Parkway, $126,320.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 6017 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $128,920; 6005 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $90,824.
Lane Building Corp., 2909 N. 166th St., $124,016.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7709 N. 108th St., $117,920; 7717 N. 108th St., $115,788; 7751 N. 108th St., $115,788; 11221 King St., $102,416; 11225 King St., $102,416; 7906 N. 113th Ave., $79,812;
7910 N. 113th Ave., $79,812.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 19811 Piney Creek Drive, $103,680; 19902 Piney Creek Drive, $95,800.
Mark Wolf, 21814 Daylily Circle, $370,000.
Scott M. Wagner, 5325 N. 97th Ave., $125,000.
John L. Smith, 2605 N. 145th Ave., $100,000.
Martin W. Kreifels, 517 S. 89th St., $83,640.
Ann C. Seckman, 6488 Cuming St., $65,000.
Brandon Young, 4206 N. 162nd Ave., $60,549.
Thurmond Beasley, 15106 Burt St., $48,000.
Orion Clifford Sr., 12425 Lamont St., $43,338.
Arun Sharma, 15664 Webster St., $41,460.
Lakresha P. Bell, 3224 N. 19th St., $39,648.
Joshua C. Bates, 3005 S. 32nd St., $36,413.
Gary L. Sillik, 1710 S. 27th St., $36,055.
Liliana Perez, 3905 N. 212th St., $35,000.
Blanca P. Arzate-Martinez, 4115 S. 39th Ave., $34,134.
Blaine Shaffer, 2704 N. 161st Terrace, $31,026.
Karlie D. Uhing, 8532 N. 173rd St., $30,000.
Saint Nicholas Revocable Trust, 9855 Devonshire Drive, $30,000.
Ande Frasier, 4726 N. 16th St., $29,480.
Cameron Anderson, 7909 Kilpatrick Parkway, $27,959.
Tracy E. Murphy, 3215 S. 60th St., $25,112.
Holy Ghost Church, 5203 Q St., $25,000.
Lloyd A. Schultz, 10522 V St., $22,970.
Susan N. Weller, 2119 N. 162nd Ave., $22,000.
Alexandra R. Tinkham, 14112 Cedar Circle, $21,350.
Carol A. Gottsch, 3331 Pine St., $21,250.
Larry T. Lubash, 2501 S. 42nd St., $21,000.
Daniel M. Gustafson, 4920 Cass St., $20,671.
Lisa J. Curry, 15135 Meredith Ave., $20,512.
Michael A. Torok, 4742 S. 177th St., $20,000.
Jeffery M. Mooney, 2115 S. 90th St., $20,000.
Michael Katan, 2316 N. 154th Ave., $20,000.
Willis P. Bleich, 5610 V St., $20,000.
Jeffrey Gurciullo, 5608 Leavenworth St., $20,000.
Marshall C. Zieman, 18401 Atlas St., $20,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $495,500.
Vinton Street Realty LLC, 2002 Vinton St., $150,000.
Quad P LLC, 3571 Davenport St., $75,000; 3571 Davenport St., $75,000; 3569 Davenport St., $72,000; 3569 Davenport St., $72,000.
RBH LLC, 5405 S. 72nd St., $32,450.
CHI Nebraska, 1625 N. 205th St., $2,468,200; 1625 N. 205th St., $2,468,200.
Nancy B. Schlessinger, 3310 S. 228th Terrace, $78,725.
Joseph T. Baber, 3080 S. 33rd St., $47,560.
David A. Christoffersen, 3552 S. 203rd Circle, $29,751.
HW Multifamily 168 Lot 1 LLC, 5515 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $27,000.
Bennington Public Schools, 9809 N. 171st St., $20,000.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023
LSU's Nic Bronzini (14) and Christian Little (99) celebrate following the Florida vs. LSU, game three of the College World Series championship series, in Omaha on Monday. LSU won the title 18-4.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Brandon Neely (22), from left, Tyler Shelnut (6) and BT Riopelle (15) give autographs to young fans following the Florida vs. LSU, game two of the College World Series championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Florida won 24-4.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) throws a ball against the wall of the bullpen in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game twelve in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ivie Galvan, right, of Goodyear, Ariz., and her aunt Sarah Shortbull, of Yankton, S.D., sit in the stands ahead of the Florida vs. TCU CWS men's College World Series, game eleven in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna, left, talks to the first base coach in the third inning against LSU during game nine of the College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Drone photography of J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Tesla coil electrifies a baseball in the World-Herald on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer keeps people away from where a suspicious package that prompted a law enforcement response near gate 2 at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer carries a suspicious package that was found near gate 2 at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera shows off his glove after practice on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson stretches before practices on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Dennis Svoboda, with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, leads a training session on an airboat for the search and rescue team on the Platte River near Louisville, Neb., on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sculptor John Lajba walks about his Road to Omaha Sculpture before cleaning it at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday, June 07, 2023.The sculpture was dedicated exactly 24 years earlier at Rosenblatt Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
John Lajba scrubs his Road to Omaha Sculpture at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
John Lajba spray washes his Road to Omaha Sculpture at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaitlyn Emanuel, a North Bend Central three-sport athlete, is the Omaha World-Herald girls Athlete of the Year. Photographed at her family's farm outside North Bend, Neb., on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2023 All-Nebraska baseball team captains Millard South's Cam Kozeal, left, and Omaha Gross's Connor Capece pose for a portrait on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Police closed Hamilton Street near 30th to investigate a shooting early on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A dog
peeks out of a window and watches as police investigate a shooting near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police and forensics investigators look for evidence as they investigate a shooting that injured one person near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police investigate a shooting that injured one person near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of the leather bags from Jared Hall's 3am Luxury brand.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha fire department investigate the scene after a forklift struck a propane tank and caused an explosion at 4301 N 30th St. a on Monday. One person was seriously injured.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman is visible distraught after a forklift struck a propane tank and caused an explosion and blew the garage doors off of a building owned by Omaha Public Schools located at 4301 N 30th St. a on Monday. One person was seriously injured.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
O.NE Finest dancers perform during a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Julia McGuigan, facing, demonstrates a drawing technique with student Anahi Salazar during an "Urban Illustration" workshop at her studio and shop north of downtown Omaha on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
