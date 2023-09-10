SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING Pacesetter Homes Inc., 17671 Weber St., $197,724.
Advantage Development Inc., 2749 N. 182nd St., $197,584.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6978 N. 172nd St., $191,600.
Showcase Homes Inc., 21003 Hartman Ave., $185,700.
Regency Homes, 18416 Meredith Ave., $184,648.
Heavican Homes Inc., 21167 E St., $163,536; 21001 E St., $163,536.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2305 N. 182nd Ave., $159,892.
Landmark Performance Corp., 2309 N. 182nd Ave., $147,428.
J Walter Builders LLC, 16710 Mormon St., $142,012.
18818 Fort LLC, 5413 N. 186th St., $140,396.
Charleston Homes LLC, 16859 Crown Point Ave., $140,392; 21114 Butler Ave., $110,176.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6507 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $166,124; 6514 N. 170th Ave., $145,036; 6501 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $129,512; 11141 Reynolds St., $121,136; 7717 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $117,920; 7721 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $115,788; 18105 Ogden St., $115,788; 11106 Sunrise St., $112,532; 5437 N. 180th Ave., $112,532; 8225 N. 174th Ave., $111,276; 18109 Ogden St., $111,276; 6521 N. 168th Ave., $106,620; 5425 N. 180th Ave., $106,620; 6603 N. 168th Ave., $104,468; 7709 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $104,468; 7713 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $104,468; 7725 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $104,468; 11110 Sunrise St., $94,036; 5433 N. 180th Ave., $94,036; 16860 Mary St., $92,080; 16864 Mary St., $92,080; 16902 Mary St., $92,080; 16906 Mary St., $92,080; 16910 Mary St., $92,080; 16914 Mary St., $92,080; 6525 N. 168th Ave., $89,144; 6529 N. 168th Ave., $84,160; 5429 N. 180th Ave., $84,160.
Nathan Homes LLC, 22727 Orchard Plaza Circle, $93,328.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 6726 N. 50th Terrace, $82,032; 6722 N. 50th Terrace, $82,032; 6718 N. 50th Terrace, $82,032.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALMelissa Cupich, 7717 N. 207th Circle, $175,000.
Elizabeth Breunsbach Revoable Trust, 3081 S. 99th Ave., $154,480.
Donald J. Darst, 220 N. 97th Court, $100,000.
Brent Eriksen, 619 S. 35th Ave., $76,085.
Decorative Concrete Systems, 7705 N. 207th Circle, $75,000.
Jared J. Anderson, 6214 S. 103rd St., $68,731.
Eldon Lindstrom, 6036 Oak Hills Drive, $50,000.
Dustin D. Reick, 3315 Oakridge Road, $43,005.
Christopher Kapsa, 1618 Peterson Drive, $36,697.
Robyn Ramey, 2204 N. 48th St., $35,403.
Stanford M. Olson, 5627 Jones St., $35,000.
Eric D. Gitt, 10924 Walling Circle, $32,000.
Agustin V. Rodriquez, 16904 Redman Ave., $31,242.
Michael J. Farris, 7629 Charles St., $30,600.
Barry R. Gottsch Revocable Trust, 503 S. 249th Circle, $26,400.
Joseph Kyle Blagg, 21126 Ellison Ave., $25,000.
Connie J. Matejka, 13904 Fowler Ave., $24,853
Thomas E. Searson, 6111 S. 92nd Ave., $24,615.
Timothy A. Brichacek, 2535 N. 161st St., $24,523.
Connie J. Matejka, 13904 Fowler Ave., $24,500.
Denise M. Olsen, 2119 S. 38th Ave., $24,108.
Valley & 50th Street Duplexes, 3223 S. 50th St., $23,709.
Sarah Doty, 8105 Spaulding Circle, $23,400.
Martin J. Conboy IV, 5923 S. 102nd St., $23,161.
Marco A. Lara, 7252 N. 76th St., $22,788.
Schwalb Family Partnership, 3021 S. 49th Ave., $22,265.
Robert Kathol, 954 S. 117th Court, $22,163.
Xiaozhou Ding, 109 S. 68th Ave., $21,600.
Diane Udes, 311 S. 68th St., $21,142.
Emily Dawkins, 17604 Pine St., $20,990.
Apolinar Hernandez, 4311 Madison St., $20,289.
Paul J. Grieger, 2620 S. 96th Circle, $20,000.
Travis R. Gellatly, 2209 N. 176th Ave., $20,000.
Curtis Mushlitz III, 15455 Jaynes Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALOmaha Economic Development, 3483 Larimore Ave., $9,933,295.
MCI Telecommunications Corp., 7400 World Communications Drive, $5,029,750.
Planned Parenthood of Heartland, 3105 N. 93rd St., $350,000.
Royce 144 Plaza LLC, 248 N. 144th St., $250,000.
14748 West Center LLC, 14748 West Center Road, $240,000.
Karen Christian Revival Church, 6010 N. 49th St., $150,000.
11516 MH Property Holdings LLC, 11516 Miracle Hills Drive, $150,000.
Countryside Village Inc., 8734 Pacific St., $80,000.
168th and Dodge LP, 333 N. 170th St., $78,000.
Genuine Parts Co., 6160 Grover St., $50,000.
St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1821 N 090 St $49,600.
Mandible Development LLC, 5321 Center St., $45,000.
Spring Lake Congregations Of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 4928 S 039 St $32,000.
156 Waterford LLC, 15530 Ida St., $32,000.
New Unit Realty LLC, 6225 Ames Ave., $25,000.
Orchard Investment Ltd., 2505 S. 132nd St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITSJohn H. Bishay, 9101 N. 180th St., $190,080.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2118 N. 31st St., $453,949; 2114 N. 31st St., $447,751; 2126 N. 31st St., $447,751; 2102 N. 31st St, $439,963; 2110 N. 31st St, $432,175; 2106 N. 31st St, $416,304; 2122 N. 31st St., $408,516; 2118 N. 31st St., $226,500; 2118 N. 31st St., $25,000.
Sarah M. Ullsperger Living Trust, 4435 S. 184th Plaza, $82,080.
Douglas County School District, 3121 U St., $64,800.
Avory Bouc, 4404 S. 234th Plaza, $50,000.
David P. Farrell, 12324 N. 96th St., $50,000.
City of Omaha, 3827 S. 42nd St., $35,000.