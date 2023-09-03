SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGRickey M. Menicucci, 3615 S. 215th St., $297,392.
FLD Fund I LLC, 21119 Ellison Ave., $234,296; 5508 Kestrel Parkway, $233,872; 21113 Ellison Ave., $190,256; 5620 N. 212th St., $167,980; 20992 Jaynes St., $165,760.
Belt Consruction Co. Inc., 4218 S. 219th St., $210,768.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17621 Weber St., $187,164; 7510 N. 176th Ave., $187,044.
Adam M. Schleppenbach, 2504 N. 187th Circle, $186,976.
Sweetbriar IV LLC, 12806 Woolworth Ave., $171,624.
Ryan Schwarz, 7305 N. 117th Ave., $167,208.
JBT Holdings LLC, 2725 N. 182nd St., $165,672.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4651 N. 212th St., $163,452; 21119 Larimore Ave., $154,228; 21155 Meredith Ave., $124,336; 17805 Ogden St., $117,540; 21139 Meredith Ave., $115,696.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5508 N. 182nd St., $159,900; 5426 N. 182nd St., $145,036; 5609 N. 182nd St., $134,656; 5430 N. 182nd St., $129,512; 6511 S. 210th Ave., $121,136.
18818 Fort LLC, 5409 N. 186th St., $139,916.
K Cubed LLC, 22825 Hascall St., $137,904.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6994 N. 172nd St., $130,352.
Vinton22 LLC, 21114 Jessie Ave., $128,608.
Majestic Pointe LLC, 8136 N. 170th St., $142,912; 8124 N. 170th St., $124,788; 8142 N. 170th St., $124,788; 8118 N. 170th St., $120,860; 8130 N. 170th St., $116,384.
Immanuel, 17510 Dupont Plaza Circle, $120,248.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 15452 Ogden Circle, $115,748.
C & N Investments LLC, 5433 N. 46th St., $109,072; 4526 Jaynes St., $106,608.
Neighbor Workshome Solution, 4546 N. 16th St., $81,828.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 6610 N. 50th Terrace, $71,488.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALEdison Chuqui, 7533 Newport Ave., $300,000.
Charles Gopie, 905 S 027 St $85,000.
Michael L. Goldstein, 9949 Broadmoor Road, $75,000.
Bart L. Parks, 2313 S. 184th Circle, $72,885.
David L. Ranallo, 7435 Mormon Bridge Road, $65,000.
Toby Samuelson, 21842 Hillandale Road, $54,720.
James J. Olmsted, 2724 S. 96th Avenue Circle, $50,000.
Elayne P. Miller, 6926 N. 41st Circle, $50,000.
William Cummings, 5612 S. 169th St., $44,530.
Richard D. Magill, 15934 Patrick Ave., $42,400.
Paula W. Commers Trust, 2707 N. 184th St., $41,200.
Matthew S. Wegehaupt, 424 N. 163rd St., $35,000.
Audrey E. Nelson, 1416 S. 62nd St., $32,006.
Brendan M. Stack, 4409 Pine St., $30,000.
Shawn McAllister, 16904 Bondesson St., $30,000.
Gary M. Calhoon, 1504 S. 183rd Circle, $29,326.
Dale W. Orton, 7403 N. 216th St., $29,000.
Venkat Chaitanya Pagadala, 18929 Boyd St., $26,200.
Benjamin T. Kelly, 6405 N. 159th St., $26,000.
Schwalb Homes Inc., 3405 S. 54th St., $24,851; 3411 S. 54th St., $24,717; 3311 S. 54th St., $24,319; 3305 S. 54th St., $23,218.
Ralston Rentals LLC, 1717 S. 56th St., $24,128.
Sharon S. Wit, 6031 Hamilton St., $24,000.
Shawn P. Turechek, 3920 S. 187th St., $23,110.
William M. Brenner, 12330 Franklin St., $23,000.
18818 Fort LLC, 5406 N. 186th St., $22,000.
Dr Horton Nebraska LLC, 5410 N. 186th St., $22,000.
Jon P. Burton, 327 S. 92nd St., $21,596.
Kevin S. Martinez, 2203 N. 169th St., $21,338.
Connor J. Kelley, 3225 S. 55th St., $21,000.
Beau Brink, 624 N. 147th Ave., $20,100.
Austin Katt, 919 S. 216th St., $20,000.
Broadway Enterprises LLC, 2512 Binney St., $20,000.
Rita M. Bartelt Living Trust, 15131 Tibbles St., $20,000
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALGreater Omaha Packing Co., 3001 L St., $9,123,444.
Holy Name Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd., $2,756,000.
Hcf Realty LLC, 9110 West Dodge Road, $2,600,000.
Vinyl Groove LLC, 8800 F St., $2,500,000.
Cole Of Omaha Ne LLC, 18010 Burt St., $2,024,902.
Fulcher Holdings LLC, 6848 F St., $1,186,000.
Douglas County School District, 5120 Maple St., $851,400.
Plaza 93 Apartments LLC, 3230 N. 93rd St., $800,000.
Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $450,000.
Dodge Retail LLC, 302 N. 168th Circle, $399,665.
Anthony Vondra, 16821 Blondo St., $350,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $275,000.
Rockbrook Village, 11002 Prairie Brook Road, $145,000.
Federal Reserve Bank, 2201 Farnam St., $120,000.
First National Bank Omaha, 11404 West Dodge Road, $95,000.
Shree Nath LLC, 6006 L St., $85,487.
Vk Blondo Properties Lp, 15514 Spaulding Plaza, $80,000.
Villa Vinee Company LLC, 450 S. 78th St., $55,000.
Jgc Investments LLC, 3122 S. 69th Ave., $53,680.
Lvp Center LLC, 715 S. 72nd St., $45,000.
Iksu Shin, 4521 N. 30th St., $30,000.
John A. Chekal, 10302 Polk St., $25,000.
Walmart Inc., 12850 L St., $20,000; 18201 Wright St., $20,000.
Two Rivers Investment Group, 817 N. 48th St., $20,000
New Moon Properties LLC, 743 N. 120th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITSReinhart Foodservice LLC, 6720 N. 9th St., $552,955.
WCV Lot 1 LLC, 20310 Vinton St., $217,641.
Reinhart Foodservice LLC, 6720 N. 9th St., $200,000; 6721 N. 9th St., $92,400.
Robert Dean, 4875 S. 93rd Ave., $55,000.
Saunders Properties LLC, 17202 Evans St., $46,978.
Ant Savings Corp., 6222 N. 72nd St., $35,000.
Samuel P. Beck, 4102 N. 176th St., $25,000.
Brian D. Ridder, 17816 Z Circle, $22,000.
John R. Amato III, 1608 Madison St., $32,400.
Michael McAndrews, 9462 Dewey Circle, $27,000.
Constance R. Brown, 1717 S. 10th St., $21,600.
Schering Corporation, 21401 West Center Road, $20,808.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023
Emil Stubblefield, 8, does a cartwheel while friends Eyan Carodine, 9, Roman Marshall, 10, Revelle Partee, 11, Khiry Partee, 14, and Kayden Partee, 9, play with a garden hose in a kiddie pool near Fontenelle Boulevard and Browne Street in Omaha on Monday, August 21, 2023. Omaha is in an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) flips to thrown in during the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Hannah Luke (9) gets a hug from teammate Lara Kazandjian (8) after getting an 82nd-minute tying goal in the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A trio of kittens at the Felius Cat Cafe at 522 S. 24th Street in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The cafe and animal rescue is moving to a larger space at 5015 Dodge Street.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Head coach Matt Rhule talks with Luke Reimer (4) during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Sims (7) holds the ball during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Zack Fischer chips out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Coody, center, lines up his putt along with Jeremy Paul, left, and Joe Highsmith, right, on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaunie Cobb, 2, looks out the window of her family's first home, part of the Habitat for Humanity of Omaha’s development Bluestem Prairie on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Shaunie's mother, Destiny Gunter, got the keys today.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the start of the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade from the roof of The Bank apartments near 20th and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking southeast at 13th and Farnam Streets, thousands line the streets for the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade in downtown Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Anjonette McLucas adjusts her daughter's hair during a wake for Le'Zah Lewis. About 200 family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors attended the service honoring Lewis, who was pregnant with her fifth child when she was killed by gunfire in July. Mourners shared stories and encouraged each other to cherish the time they have. Photographed at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb listen to Sen.Deb Fischer, R-Neb speak at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska freshman Bergen Reilly, Caroline Jurevicius, Laney Choboy, and Andi Jackson all react to a photo that Nebraska Director of Photography Scott Bruhn just took of them on team picture day at the Bob Devaney on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley watches the team during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Players' silhouettes during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Dancers from the New Legacy Souljaz perform during the Native Omaha Days Parade in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Beck, 5, plays Connect 4 during the Family Fun Day in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes prepares to end the new Boys Town Education Center after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes speaks before the ribbon cutting of the new Boys Town Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Water shoots out of a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road near Pacific Street during a morning downpour on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Heavy rains caused traffic barrels to float onto a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road north of Farnam Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Elbert, 2, of Council Bluffs, plays in the rain near a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office vehicle during the 40th annual National Night Out get-together at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. National Night Out is community-building event meant to promote positive relationships between police and neighbors.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adonis Marcial Rodriguez, 20, trains with posters from Terence 'Bud' Crawford's past fights hanging over him at B&B Sports Academy near 30th and Sprague Streets in Omaha on Monday. After victory in a fight on Saturday night, Omaha-native and co-founder of the gym, Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion boxer.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Connor Raastad, 12, shows Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) how to put on Connor's corn hat during fan day at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Reed and Cole Lange place their lanterns in the pond during the Water Lantern Festival on the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Ye Kyaw, right, paddles after the boat lost power in Lake Cunningham in Omaha on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Omaha is in an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nick Anglim (33) tackles Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) spikes the ball against UNO's Amanda Hardt (9) and UNO's McKenna Ruch (4) during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
