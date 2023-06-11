SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Thomas M. Jane E. Gage Trust, 22738 Sanctuary Ridge Drive, $253,072.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18264 Corby St., $235,872.
Heavican Homes Inc., 21544 B St., $216,048; 3603 S. 215th St., $216,048.
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 7558 N. 173rd Circle, $184,608.
Paradise Homes Inc., 4602 N. 186th St., $169,456.
Richland Homes LLC, 17525 Clay St., $167,888.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5516 N. 182nd St., $166,124; 5606 N. 181st Ave., $127,564; 5512 N. 182nd St., $145,036; 5522 N. 181st Ave., $122,508; 6003 N. 181st St., $112,532.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 3935 S. 213th Ave., $165,824; 21205 C St., $160,176.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 2745 N. 182nd Ave., $165,672.
Fld Fund I LLC, 21120 Ellison Ave., $160,016.
Jkc Construction Inc., 3920 S. 211th St., $159,036.
204 & Fort LLC, 21132 Jessie Ave., $135,084.
Apples Way LLC, 16874 Crown Point Ave., $120,000.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21124 Meredith Ave., $124,336; 21118 Butler Ave., $115,696; 21120 Sunburst Ave., $111,864; 5509 N. 179th St., $107,732.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALJordan P. Lacy, 1206 S. 117th St., $191,588.
Carl J. Macchietto, 1319 S. 79th St., $127,436.
Mark Ramaekers, 10234 Madison St., $83,928.
Michael Frank, 17021 Patterson Drive, $40,848.
Daniel Brown, 20922 Fowler Ave., $40,000.
Jean A. Bond, 3223 N. 157th St., $39,000.
George D. Poulos, 2720 S. 101st St., $35,680.
Mark P. Hayes, 10725 N. 50th Ave., $35,072.
Justin Andersson, 4227 North Crest Drive, $33,340.
Larry W. Jones, 2404 N. 145th St., $30,120.
Martin J. Roarty, 122 S. 202nd St., $26,000.
Amy Kroeger, 2727 S. 41st St., $24,626.
Gary T. Berg Jr., 11212 Taylor St., $24,000.
Terry M. Mcquinn, 4981 S. 90th St., $23,841.
Paul L. Murphy, 3004 N. 126th St., $22,904.
Christopher J. Busskohl, 16756 K Circle, $22,501.
James E. Kielion, 4527 Grover St., $21,636.
Jason Tiemann, 2510 N. 98th Ave., $21,000.
Notre Dame Living Center II, 3439 State St., $20,870.
John H. Wells Jr., 13318 Woolworth Ave., $20,425.
William H. Diederich, 328 N. 245th Circle, $20,000.
Brian D. Nish, 17722 Castelar Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALCentral States Health & Life, 1212 N. 96th St., $2,000,000.
Hickory 72 LLC, 324 S. 72nd St., $950,000.
Sjk Lodging LLC, 15602 Whiting Circle, $149,000.
Ym Hylok LLC, 3054 Q St., $133,076.
168th And Dodge Lp, 17151 Davenport St., $125,000.
Taco Bell Corp., 13725 Q St., $95,000.
Gordman South Omaha LLC, 5101 S. 36th St., $50,000.
Grace Baptist Church, 2440 S. 10th St., $37,594.
Community Alliance Residential, 1115 S. 32nd St., $24,500.
OTHER PERMITSSixty Sorensen LLC, 5858 Sorensen Parkway, $1,084,411.
Reynolds Project LLC, 8001 N. 157th St., $947,079.
H4 LLC, 8114 Maple St., $391,000.
William J. Wieseler Revocable Trust, 5505 N. 230th St., $100,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $38,000.
City of Omaha, 1919 S. 32nd Ave., $23,000.