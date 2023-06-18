SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING Jordan Dudzinski, 1713 S. 150th Ave., $338,784.
Cypress Group Inc., 2719 S. 225th Circle, $311,104.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3802 S. 211th St., $195,156.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 21621 Grover St., $193,996.
Richland Homes LLC, 4406 S. 214th Ave., $169,980.
Mercury Contractors Inc., 4506 S. 217th Ave., $140,312.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7909 N. 112th St., $136,256; 7701 N. 109th St., $121,136; 7905 N. 112th St., $121,136; 7913 N. 112th St., $121,136; 7705 N. 109th St., $117,920; 11063 Sunrise St., $117,920; 7901 N. 112th St., $117,756.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 9428 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9424 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9420 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9416 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9412 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9318 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9314 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9306 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9408 Reynolds St., $103,624.
Christopher Parrott, 5514 S. 31st St., $79,200.
Bds Properties LLC, 1718 N. 56th St., $77,800.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALNelson T. Gordman, 9727 Nottingham Drive, $120,000.
RH Land Management Co. LLC, 5075 Browne St., $75,000.
Jared Wirth, 20723 Nina St., $50,000.
Matthew A. Seyler, 5513 N. 163rd St., $46,319.
Norman G. Nickell Jr., 13947 Arbor Circle, $40,490.
Joshua M. Cepek Revocable Trust, 18504 Honeysuckle Drive, $40,000.
Mark N. Sanford, 1306 N. 162nd St., $40,000.
Braden C. Champion, 7163 N. 164th St., $40,000.
James H. Ryan III, 2545 N. 160th Ave., $37,578.
Alberto Chavez, 6618 N. 114th Ave., $36,980.
David D. Toelle, 1819 S. 76th Ave., $35,000.
Scott Benson, 3808 Burt St., $31,402.
Christopher Koslosky, 3108 N. 194th St., $30,000.
David J. Colo, 763 N. 164th St., $28,927.
Cutthroat Properties LLC, 4902 California St., $26,000.
Sidney L. Adams, 16018 Parker St., $23,946.
Richard A. Christiansen, 13304 Trendwood Drive, $20,416.
Brad A. Byman, 6019 S. 182nd Ave., $20,325.
Thomas A. Jewell, 3531 Vinton St., $20,185.
Danielle Bode, 4324 Walnut St., $20,000.
Frank59 LLC, 2036 Florence Blvd., $20,000.
JBL Johnson Co. LLC, 2003 Pinkney St., $20,000.
Alison C. Stormberg, 6311 William St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALInvest Omaha SC LLC, 8901 Sorensen Parkway, $1,659,960.
1202 Howard LLC, 1202 Howard St., $1,200,000.
Douglas County School District, 2625 Jefferson St., $1,100,000.
P And L Realty LLC, 13330 California St., $274,900.
500 Block LLC, 502 N. 33rd St., $128,000.
Thomas N. Lanza Sr., 7345 Dodge St., $125,000.
Miami Investors LLC, 11920 Miami St., $110,100.
LSP Omaha Maple Development, 18102 Evans St., $55,000.
YMCA Of Greater Omaha, 7502 Maple St., $44,827.
Keith E. Mander, 5220 N. 90th St., $40,000.
Schmidt & Ilg LLC, 3309 Oak View Drive, $35,000.
OTHER PERMITSNebraska Horsemans Benevolent, 6303 Q St., $279,930.
Saunders Properties LLC, 17202 Evans St., $344,705.
