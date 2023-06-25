SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGHRC Anchor View LLC, 17620 Scott St., $189,532; 17664 Potter St., $188,108.
Stodola Land Development LLC, 18313 Meredith Ave., $186,292.
Lane Building Corp., 3013 N. 165th Ave., $165,372.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2313 N. 182nd Ave., $156,376; 2095 N. 182nd Avenue Circle, $147,428.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 16913 Huntington Ave., $148,928; 6401 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $145,036; 6405 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $129,512; 5915 N. 181st St., $117,920; 7237 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $117,920; 16919 Huntington Ave., $117,756; 10917 Sheffield St., $106,620; 11005 Sheffield St., $106,620; 17003 Huntington Ave., $97,780; 16918 Mary St., $92,080; 17002 Mary St., $92,080; 10905 Sheffield St., $86,368; 10909 Sheffield St., $84,160; 10913 Sheffield St., $84,160; 11001 Sheffield St., $84,160; 11009 Sheffield St., $84,160.
People are also reading…
Charleston Homes LLC, 21120 Fowler St., $125,880.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 9404 Reynolds St., $114,972.
CBCB LLC, 20909 Appaloosa Drive, $96,112; 20913 Appaloosa Drive, $96,112.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALOmaha School District, 4215 S. 20th St., $251,655.
Steven H. Zuber, 2905 S. 97th Circle, $70,000.
Kevin M. Huddleston, 3224 Myrtle Ave., $65,880.
Brian D. Asmus, 17045 Seward St., $44,639.
Tiffany Horan, 1624 S. 97th St., $42,992.
Ron & Christy Huber Trust, 345 S. 166th St., $40,865.
Rosemary K. Jewell, 2211 F St., $35,000.
Susan M. Back Living Trust, 1504 S. 128th Avenue Circle, $35,000.
Jesus G. Hernandez, 3963 Q St., $33,000.
Jennifer J. Winslow, 5214 S. 91st St., $31,700.
Mark J. Wiesman, 1541 S. 109th St., $31,000.
Maddaline Atterberry, 2138 S. 181st Circle, $29,000.
Michael Polk, 12515 Circle Drive, $26,824.
Daniel R. Shimerdla Jr., 4119 X St., $26,745.
Duane A. Burson, 3123 S. 40th St., $25,000.
Ryan J. Moore, 3704 Gordon St., $25,000.
Jeffrey Brune, 16311 C St., $23,575.
Graebell Properties LLC, 3511 Cuming St., $23,200.
Diane Casteel, 2424 N. 88th St., $23,094.
Joan S. Held, 3225 L St., $23,000.
Edward C. Bruner, 3309 S. 35th St., $22,000.
Edgar M. Aldrich, 3116 S. 38th Ave., $22,000.
Sowl Group LLC, 5210 Leavenworth St., $21,445.
Madison Renee Hukill, 15208 Harney Circle, $20,500.
Michael J. Heidenreich, 6013 S. 44th St., $20,102.
Jose A. Cardenas, 1311 S. 21st St., $20,000.
Christopher Camarillo, 1823 S. 173rd St., $20,000.
Brett Wilmeth, 2701 N. 157th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALNorth Park Caprocq LLC, 2121 N. 117th Ave., $850,000.
Omaha School District 66, 8715 Pacific St., $650,500.
MII Blondo LLC, 19295 Grant Ave., $455,000.
Crescent Partners LLC, 3422 S. 144th St., $350,000.
Frederick Square Ltd 3010 S. 84th St., $292,870.
220 Building LLC, 220 N. 89th St., $180,000.
Vision Holdings Omaha 4909 S. 118th St., $127,065.
Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $110,000.
510 Old Market LLC, 506 S. 10th St., $75,000.
T And L Partners LLC, 13254 Stevens St., $63,780.
Omaha Tropical Market Inc., 2340 N. 72nd St., $60,000.
Chi Club, 3708 Dewey Ave., $60,000.
CPM 204 LLC, 1515 S. 204th St., $30,000.
Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St., $28,079.
McDaniel Wallquist Construction, 4824 S. 60th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Blackstone Parking LLC, 3719 Farnam St., $5,559,928.
Liv178 LLC, 17702 Pierce Court, $208,894.
Walnut Acres LLC, 15526 Spaulding St., $157,500.
Susan Weeks, 1619 N. 58th St., $57,600.
Maria Gomez De La Cruz, 1540 Jefferson St., $26,400.