Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2007 S. 211th St., $307,892.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3808 S. 211th St., $231,320.
Vencil Construction Inc., 4405 S. 220th St., $170,768.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 21012 D St., $164,472; 20205 K St., $150,192.
Millard 35 LLC, 4531 S. 202nd Ave., $153,492.
20535 Fort LLC, 5416 N. 208th St., $152,684.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 7631 N. 167th Ave., $149,536.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5908 N. 183rd St., $152,000; 6113 S. 212th St., $148,928; 6409 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $145,036; 16918 Nebraska Ave., $145,036; 5810 N. 183rd St., $141,128; 5708 N. 183rd St., $136,256; 18362 Kansas Ave., $136,256; 6109 S. 212th St., $136,256; 11119 Reynolds St., $122,508; 11130 Reynolds St., $122,508; 5902 N. 183rd St., $122,508; 11124 Reynolds St., $121,136; 6205 S. 213th St., $121,136; 21113 Madison St., $121,136; 16947 Nebraska Ave., $117,920; 11129 Reynolds St., $117,756; 21110 Madison St., $117,756; 5804 N. 183rd St., $117,116;
6201 S. 213th St., $117,116; 16935 Nebraska Ave., $112,532; 16939 Nebraska Ave., $111,276; 21109 Madison St., $97,780; 16943 Nebraska Ave., $94,036.
Agueda Silva, 4414 S. 46th St., $112,360.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17609 Scott St., $112,236.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 9436 Reynolds St., $88,872.
Vp 168 LLC, 17111 Nicholas Circle, $77,574.
Richard McArthur, 1330 Turner Blvd., $81,504.
John S. Dinsdale, 260 S. 216th Circle, $77,540.
Brady Chan, 14709 Weber St., $66,205.
Kevin E. West, 15910 Dewey Circle, $60,000.
Christ The King Church, 654 S. 86th St., $55,000.
Thomas E. Spellman, 6512 S. 107th St., $51,200.
Robert J. Edick, 309 N. 251st St., $50,000.
John C. Taylor, 6145 Northern Hills Drive, $46,200.
Tyler Langel, 13770 Bennington Road, $36,393.
Craig A. Johnson, 5516 N. 79th Ave., $35,325.
Jose F. Fonseca Amaya, 4801 Spaulding St., $34,000.
Sharyn A. Hedges, 6409 S. 118th Plaza, $31,400.
Straub Properties LLC, 2520 S. 60th St., $30,890.
Michael A Pirruccello Living Trust, 818 S. 181st Ave., $30,107.
Michael F. Lawler, 13424 Paul St., $28,659.
Timothy R. O’Brien, 14122 Franklin St., $28,262.
Robert P. Durrett, 4433 S. 163rd St., $26,000.
Christoph P. Foix, 9973 Hascall St., $26,000.
Monti Carr, 1620 S. 138th St., $25,947.
Timothy & Margaret Okane Trust, 5703 S. 174th Ave., $25,561.
Paul A. Lenagh, 2227 S. 189th Circle, $25,000.
Daniel J. Black, 229 S. 161st Ave., $23,875.
Lucinda A. Forsman, 2570 Poppleton Ave., $23,740.
Housing Authority City Of Omaha, 120 N. 36th St., $22,668.
Angela M. Frank, 5420 Weir St., $21,282.
Mark W. Oldaker, 18670 Oregon Circle, $20,000.
Nancy Thurston, 8930 N. 83rd Ave., $20,000.
Catholic Archbishop Omaha, 3131 S. 156th St., $8,058,095.
Airlite Plastics Co., 6110 Abbott Drive, $2,200,000.
Central Park Tower Apt 1511 Farnam St., $1,946,925.
Kroger Management Nmtc Omaha, 4405 N. 72nd St., $1,350,000.
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., 5015 S. 33rd St., $683,700.
Woodmen of the World Life Insurance, 225 S. 19th St., $600,000.
Carniceria Mexico LLC, 3920 Q St., $80,000.
Blue Lofts LLC, 1340 Mike Fahey St., $75,000.
Lawlor Properties LLC, 4414 S. 84th St., $75,000.
Grayhawk Sc LLC, 14505 West Maple Road, $60,000.
Herman + Miller LLC, 701 S. 15th St., $56,039.
Tires and Wheels LLC, 4304 S. 84th St., $54,000.
Assumption-Guadalupe Catholic 5602 S. 22nd St., $40,000.
Muth Properties LLC, 8415 G St., $38,250.
Grace Baptist Church 2440 S. 10th St., $37,594.
West Dodge Medical Center LLC, 515 N. 162nd Ave., $35,000.
Aloibby LLC, 4983 Hamilton St., $20,000.
Peggy Stratton 4810 S. 61st St., $20,000.
City Of Omaha, 500 Douglas St., $1,625,000.
LRS 1001 Investments LLC, 4672 Harrison St., $46,000.
Gennifer I. Amato, 10206 N. 30th Ave., $40,000.
Mark G. Ederer, 5704 S. 53rd St., $30,000.
Scott E. Madison, 325 Beverly Drive, $24,960.
