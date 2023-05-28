Share this article paywall-free.
Amy Racker, 4381 S. 224th Plaza, $537,192.
Mcneil Ink LLC, 10409 N. 72nd St., $473,424.
G and G II Inc., 5609 S. 118th Plaza, $222,328.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 2735 Big Elk Parkway, $190,256.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6413 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $166,124; 6502 N. 170th Ave., $145,036; 6508 N. 170th Ave., $129,512; 7229 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $115,788; 7237 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $113,632; 7233 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $111,276.
Heavican Homes Inc., 21365 E Circle, $164,136; 21149 E St., $164,136.
Hildy Construction Inc., 20950 Polk St., $153,504; 20982 Polk St., $153,504.
Ann M. Kauffman, 21626 Grover St., $153,044.
Richland Homes LLC, 17517 Clay St., $151,384; 17521 Clay St., $121,196.
Frk Development LLC, 4822 N. 186th St., $151,332.
Frederick Tonack, 11253 Pawnee Road, $151,200.
Apples Way LLC, 16878 Crown Point Ave., $130,560.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5502 N. 178th St., $124,728; 21110 Butler Ave., $111,864.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 9440 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9438 Reynolds St., $114,972; 9432 Reynolds St., $88,872.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 20072 Piney Creek Drive, $110,520.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 7309 N. 176th St., $107,508.
Douglas County School District, 5616 L St., $558,258.
Matthew West, 13517 Seward St., $150,000.
Russell J. McCulloh, 1810 S. 109th St., $121,000.
Lcas A. Lokonon, 336 S. 124 Circle, $85,000.
Roxane K. Clatanoff, 16303 Underwood Ave., $82,758.
Nate Legband, 16540 L St., $65,000.
Diana I. Pamukov, 4709 N. 205th Ave., $65,000.
Timothy A. Candy, 2242 S. 183rd Circle, $52,311.
Jyl A. Brown, 803 Elk Ridge Drive, $46,351.
Joshua Miller, 2333 S. 183rd Circle, $45,056.
Max Morris, 11136 N. 126th St., $40,320.
S. A. Siahpush, 15816 Burt St., $40,000.
Jefte P. Soto, 4836 S. 50th Terrace, $38,900.
James Berry, 2718 N. 161st St., $38,000.
Zachary T. Hettenbaugh, 16302 Leeman St., $35,000.
Thomas E. Walsh, 2727 S. 49th Ave., $33,129.
Christopher W. Anderson, 6305 S. 170th St., $32,036.
Hynek Investments LLC, 5103 Leavenworth St., $32,000.
Patrick F. Costello, 415 Waterloo Drive, $31,841.
Belinda J. Halbert, 10457 Wright Circle, $30,000.
Alfred D. Felber, 1222 S. 189th Court, $30,000.
Charles Holcomb, 2122 N. 101st Circle, $30,000.
Mark E. Rupp, 3604 S. 100th Ave., $29,971.
Ty Sabin, 2107 S. 39th St., $28,038.
Jon Austin, 908 S. 152nd Circle, $27,067.
Steven J. Welty, 16350 Chicago Circle, $27,000.
Stanley M. Lierz, 6505 S. 184th Ave., $25,814.
Yun Zeng, 1615 S. 175th Ave., $25,000.
Garrett N. Stogdill, 3321 Martin Ave., $24,329.
Mark E. Belmont, 711 N. 164th St., $24,248.
Josh Dorner, 3806 S. 23rd St., $24,123.
Joseph G. Weber, 1520 S. 190th Plaza, $24,000.
Benjamin E. Rogers, 6626 Winthrop Circle, $23,908.
Glasgow JT Revocable Trust, 6151 S. 176th St., $23,612.
David M. Pecha, 926 S. 216th St., $22,000.
Scott A. Frauendorfer, 11626 N. 188th Circle, $22,000.
Mike Bosco, 18115 Atlas St., $21,894.
Sean Meginnis, 2330 S. 32nd Ave., $21,852.
Alexander S. Adkins, 5823 Briggs St., $21,831.
Christian Lopez, 8706 C St., $21,000.
Shawn G. Hulm, 7626 N. 153rd Circle, $20,806.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 1804 N. 168th St., $1,000,000.
Rlt Premier Properties LLC, 3031 Burt St., $832,144; 3011 Burt St., $832,144; 3021 Burt St., $832,144.
RCP Onepac LLC, 10365 Pacific St., $819,000.
Ralston School District 54, 6224 H St., $311,000.
City of Omaha, 3819 N. 24th St., $227,400.
RH Land Management Company LLC, 2423 N. 24th St., $205,000.
1801 Property LLC, 1931 N. 11th St., $200,000.
Chf Exchange LLC, 3504 Center St., $80,000.
Shops of Legacy LLC, 16950 Wright Plaza, $50,000.
KCCT Inc., 3828 Jones St., $33,000.
Gratopp Holdings LLC, 20117 Franklin Circle, $459,000; 20109 Franklin Circle, $382,500; 20110 Franklin Circle, $382,500.
3409 LLC, 3409 S. 72nd St., $435,645.
Christopher L. Erickson, 4880 S. 236th Circle, $103,100.
Wanda K. Schram, 2514 N. 175th St., $41,000.
Ames Industrial Park LLC, 4411 N. 20th St., $31,629.
Pamela K. Bennett Living Trust, 16179 Capitol Ave., $22,920.
Westwood Holdings LLC, 12303 West Center Road, $84,000.
Frederick H. Freitag, 8507 Western Ave., $42,000.
John Gordon, 1740 S. 151st Ave., $27,500.
