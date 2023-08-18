Children's Hospital & Medical Center has tapped an Alaska executive to lead its mental health services, including the new behavioral health center it will operate on the west end of its central Omaha campus.

Following a national search, Renee Rafferty has been named Children's senior vice president of behavioral health. In the new role, Rafferty will oversee the growth and operation of behavioral health services for the health system, including the Behavioral Health & Wellness Center at Children's.

Rafferty comes to Children's from Anchorage, Alaska, where she most recently has served as senior director of behavioral health services for Providence Health and Services. She joined the health system as a mental health specialist and has more than 20 years of leadership experience, having helped Providence become the most comprehensive provider of behavioral health services in the state. She has been involved in the creation of a school-based therapy service, long-term residential treatment addressing complex trauma and a crisis stabilization center.

Her hiring comes two weeks after Children's and the nonprofit Mental Health Innovation Foundation broke ground on the planned $110 million behavioral health facility for children near 84th Street and West Dodge Road.

Slated to open in early 2026, the center will house 38 inpatient hospital beds, which will more than double the capacity in the community. It will also offer a suite of other services along the behavioral health care continuum, including a first-in-the-region behavioral health emergency assessment center, a pediatric mental health urgent care center and a pediatric primary care clinic with integrated outpatient mental health services.

Chanda Chacón, Children's president and CEO, said earlier this month that having the facility's leader on the ground early will help ensure that the center starts strong. Rafferty is slated to start her new position in mid-September.

Kathy English, Children's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said Rafferty is the right leader at the right time as Children's seeks to expand its behavioral health services to better address the pediatric mental health crisis impacting the region's young people.

“We are confident that her rich experience building innovative, impactful programs, coupled with her heart for advocacy, will greatly benefit our patients, families, team and community," English said in a statement.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023