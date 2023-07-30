Real estate developers raised hopes this week that they can make a couple of long-held dreams come true for urban Omaha — new life on the former Civic Auditorium site, and a new grocery store downtown.

"The housing — all types, market, for sale, affordable, I think there's demand," White Lotus Group CEO Arun Agarwal told the Omaha City Council.

The group also is seeing interest from retailers in the site, he said. They are in "late stages conversations" for health and wellness enterprise there. And they are "in active conversations with grocers," Agarwal said.

"If, I shouldn't say if, when an urban grocer comes to downtown Omaha, we're confident that this is the site that would be logical," Agarwal said. "And I will tell you that we're having meaningful conversations toward that."

Agarwal and White Lotus Vice President Jay Kline spoke to the City Council Tuesday as councilmembers considered an amended agreement to sell the vacant Civic Auditorium site to Civic Corner, LLC, led by White Lotus.

The council voted 6-0 to sell the site, near 17th Street and Capitol Avenue, for $1.36 million. They previously had agreed to sell it for about $1.5 million. The council also voted to approve the group's preliminary plat for the 9-acre tract, which includes street layout and general plans for what will be built there. More detailed plans are yet to be submitted, and are likely to include changes.

The purchase agreement comes with a key condition borne of the city's recent experience with vacant tracts languishing downtown despite redevelopment deals, including at the former Union Pacific site.

"This property has had lots of stops and starts," City Council President Pete Festersen said. "I want to make sure the city maintains some control and some interest over this construction site. Should construction not occur in the next two years, there still is a claw-back provision that would allow the city to control what happens there, right?"

Yes, Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Taylor said. The purchase contract requires the developer to begin construction, defined as putting in foundations and footings on at least 50 percent of the project, within 18 months of closing, she said. If they don't do that, the city could buy the property back at the same price.

They could break ground next spring, Agarwal said.

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, whose District 2 includes the area, praised the plan as "forward-thinking."

"Very high tech," she said. "Lots of things for people to shout out about. The opportunity to have a (grocery) store, which is well overdue."

An amended plan calls for extending 18th Street all the way through the tract, and Davenport Street halfway through it, forming a "T" with 18th Street. The layout essentially divides Civic Square, as they call it, into four developable blocks, Kline said. That makes for a natural phasing, he said.

They didn't say which part would come first, and plans are still in the works. But housing is a key focus. Civic Corner has said they plan to build a mix of 268 market-rate apartment units, about 120 affordable units, and about 25 townhouses that will be for sale.

Kline told the council they are contemplating affordable housing in conjunction with a health and wellness and fitness club on the northwest quadrant of the site. Market-rate housing would go east of there.

Office space and retail is envisioned on the southeast quadrant, although Agarwal said "urban office is not very high on the economic wish list right now."

The current plan envisions a grocery store could be built right next to the existing city parking garage on the southwest quadrant. Developers are "contemplating an urban grocer, 15,000-30,000 square feet is kind of the target, with residential above it," Kline said.

Festersen asked Agarwal if the grocery store is "definitive, or is that still a work in progress?"

"I think the best way to answer that is the entire project is a work in progress, and will always be," Agarwal replied.

But he went on to say, "We are actively in conversations with grocers. This is a unique lift. Groceries are made where rooftops are, and so we have to be mindful and realistic of what that vision needs to be. Hy-Vee announced a store way out west, that's where the rooftops are, . . . where schools are being built."

The Civic site has Creighton nearby, the developers are putting housing there, and the site "has the best ingress and egress of all downtown" because of a nearby Interstate ramp, Agarwal said.

