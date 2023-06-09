With a name like Brickline at The Mercantile, it’s no surprise that the exterior of the new $100 million development in downtown Omaha is accented with 408,000 bricks.

Those 1.7 million pounds of masonry help the building blend into its rather prime location.

Officials cut the ribbon Friday on the mixed-use development that turns a former piece of the Conagra campus into 379 apartments and 35,000-square-feet of ground-level retail space conveniently situated a short walk from the Old Market, the riverfront and the newly revamped Gene Leahy Mall.

The Brickline — the first phase of the 20-acre development called The Mercantile — sits between Harney and Farnam streets and runs from 10th Street to 8th Street.

Four restaurants have already announced they’re moving in.

At the ribbon-cutting, Mayor Jean Stothert and officials of the Hines development company hailed the project for its potential as a job creator and economic stimulator that will help to transform Omaha’s downtown.

“We have a vision to make downtown Omaha the economic engine of the region and offer great quality of life, unique civic and cultural resources and open public spaces,” Stothert said. “Hines is contributing to this undeniable momentum that we have downtown.”

Hines, one of the largest real estate developers in the world, owns the land and developed the project. Hines bought the site from Conagra. The food giant used to have one of its buildings on the site, but that was demolished to make way for the development. Conagra still occupies three office buildings at its downtown campus. Omaha remains home to the largest base of Conagra employees, with 1,300 employees downtown and about 800 in Council Bluffs, the company said.

Tracy Schaefer, vice president and chief information officer for Conagra, said the company was honored to partner with Hines and Omaha leaders on the project.

“Conagra takes great pride that we’ve been an anchor employer in downtown for many years,” she said. “We are committed to ensuring our downtown area remains a vibrant place for people to work, eat, shop and play. Our offices are right down the hill.”

Steve Luthman, chief executive officer for Hines in the U.S. Midwest and southeast regions and Canada, called Brickline the first phase of an “exciting new district for Omaha.”

“We’ve created a master plan for the overall site for future phases as well,” Luthman said. “And so over the coming years we’ll continue developing the site and continue to grow The Mercantile.”

Future phases will include additional apartment buildings, a boutique hotel, office buildings, retail and structured parking with public access, all overlooking the Heartland of America Park lake, officials said.

The project sits on “an amazing site at the center of a downtown, with dynamic topography, across from the Old Market and adjacent to the reimagined Heartland of America Park,” Luthman said.

“Most importantly is this will be the home to 375 households and probably 500 people, and it’s amazing to think what those people will do,” he said. “They’ll create jobs. They’ll build businesses. They’ll contribute to the economy. They will be here as residents of Omaha to drive this great city forward.”

The apartment building will feature what the developer calls a resort-style pool, and grills, an entertainment terrace, a club room, co-working lounge, fitness center with on-demand studio classes, media and game lounge, golf simulator, pet spa, and bike storage.

Flagship Restaurant Group, a national restaurant owner and operator based in Omaha, will open three new venues totaling almost 15,000 square feet.

Memoir, an American grill and bar, is aiming for a July opening, said Kelli Pilkington, marketing director with the group.

Cham Pang, a duckpin bowling entertainment venue, will open in summer 2024. The company opened one in Phoenix last year, Pilkington said.

The venue is “like walking into a ’60s utopia,” she said. “Very, very Instagramable. Very, very modern.”

The Ghost Donkey, she said, is “one of our spiciest brands.”

“Ghost Donkey will have more than 65 Mezcals available, hand-picked, that are just insane.”

The target opening for it is also summer 2024.

Also coming is Honey Cafe, a gourmet southern cuisine restaurant. Tupelo Honey is a national restaurant operator with more than 20 locations around the country.

Caroline Skinner, chief operating officer of Tupelo Honey, said her company is aiming for a late October opening.

“We’re excited to bring some Southern foods, scratch-made Southern food to Omaha,” Skinner said. “We specialize in classic southern dishes with a chef twist. Chicken and grits, chicken and waffles, roast beef debris.”

Brad Soderwall, managing director at Hines, said the building was intentionally designed to blend in with the Old Market architecture.

“Even the coloration of the bricks here tie very closely to colorations in the Old Market. As you move east, some of the materials change colors, change a little bit, just to create maybe a little more contemporary down at that end,” he said.

The Conagra campus had a suburban feel, but the Brickline returns the site to a more urban feel, albeit one that’s also inviting to pedestrians, he said.

The developer created a 35-foot-wide brick plaza in the middle of Harney Street, which runs from 10th Street to 8th Street immediately south of the development.

That plaza is designed as pedestrian friendly and will eventually allow people to walk east from the Old Market to pick up trails that go to the river and other amenities. Soderwall said the plaza in the center of Harney Street is a centerpiece of the project, an area that can be closed to traffic for special events.

“We could do an art fair. We could do a movie night. You can close the street down to automobile traffic and then use this plaza for people,” he said.

Built into the apartment building is a 660-space garage. According to city officials, this garage is the first of its type in the Park Omaha system — wrapped inside the building.

Park Omaha will be offering monthly public parking for $130 a month for a reserved spot and $90 a month for a non-reserved spot.

Daily parking will be $1 per hour with a maximum of $10 per day. Parking during the annual College World Series will be available for $5 a day.

For more information on the apartments, go to Brickline at the Mercantile | New Downtown Omaha Apartments

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023